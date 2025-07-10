No student killed in SUG election – Auchi poly

The management of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo, has said that the institution did not record any death during Saturday’s Student Union election.

The Director of the Public Relations Division of the institution, Dr. Angela Egele, said this on Thursday at a news conference.

Egele dispelled the claims that two students lost their lives during the exercise.

She described the claim as false, misleading, and unfounded.

“The attention of the management of Auchi Polytechnic has been drawn to a statement credited to Mr. Peter Obi, where he alleged on his X handle that two students died and several others were injured during the election.

“The management categorically states that these claims were false, misleading, and completely unfounded.

“The polytechnic management notes that it is quite disheartening that a notable public figure, like Mr. Peter Obi, could make such public statements without proper verification of the information.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no student was shot at or killed during the election, which was declared inconclusive due to observed irregularities,” Egele said.

She also said that the videos circulating through social media, where students were running for their lives, were mostly doctored.

She said that security agencies were on the ground to monitor and ensure the safety of lives and property during the election.

The PRO urged the general public to disregard the misinformation about the SUG election.

She further said that the management of the institution remained committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for students and staff of the institution.