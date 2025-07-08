No rift between Buhari, Tinubu — Garba Shehu

•Says ex-President committed to the APC

ABUJA—Mallam Garba Shehu, spokesperson to former President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday disclosed that there is no rift between his principal and President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on Trust TV’s 30 Minutes, Shehu said claims of a fractured relationship between both leaders are speculative and not backed by any formal disagreement.

He said Buhari remains committed to the All Progressives Congress, APC, which brought him to power after three unsuccessful attempts.

He said: “When people are entitled to hold their opinion, and your interpretation of it is purely your entitlement.

“I don’t think in a formal and official sense, anybody would talk about distrust or mistrust or a façade between the Buhari administration and the Tinubu administration.

“For Muhammadu Buhari, for him, he’s essentially an APC member.

“He does not forget the fact that he ran one, two, three times and failed to get the presidency until they cobbled together the APC.

“APC came together and gave him two terms, for which he has remained grateful, and says—and that’s what I’ve learned from him—‘I will never be ungrateful. I will never betray the party that gave me two terms in office.”

Responding to public commentary on tensions within the ruling party, Shehu said Buhari’s camp is not disturbed by such speculation.

“We see statements; we read them when people say these things. Do we get disturbed? I don’t think that is the word,” he said.

The former Presidential aide added that those who witnessed the effort it took to build the APC in 2014 are unlikely to undermine the party’s stability now.

His words: “It took a lot of doing, energy, and sacrifice for the APC to have been put in place, for the desperate opposition elements to come together.

“They tried one, two, three times, and they failed. But by this time, they came together in 2014, formed a party, and ran in 2014. They won. Which means, in effect, that the people who were around, who saw how much sweat it took to build this coalition—I think they are not likely to be the ones who are trying to fracture it.”