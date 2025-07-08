No ongoing strike by ASUU, says FG

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has clarified that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is not on strike, contrary to reports circulating in some media outlets.

Speaking in Abuja, Dr. Alausa reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to maintaining industrial harmony across federal tertiary institutions. He attributed the current stability in the sector to sustained dialogue, mutual respect, and the administration’s genuine commitment to addressing the concerns of both academic and non-academic staff.

“It is not by coincidence that Nigerian public tertiary institutions have remained open and stable for the past two years—something that has not happened in several decades,” Dr. Alausa stated. “This is a reflection of our government’s unwavering commitment to maintaining cordial relationships with all stakeholders in the education sector. We are meeting demands in phases, and we are doing so respectfully and consistently.”

The Minister emphasized that staff welfare remains a top priority for the Federal Government, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for human capital development.

“Our children are the heartbeat of the nation, and their uninterrupted education is non-negotiable. The Federal Government will continue to engage all unions in the education sector to ensure the gates of our institutions remain open,” he added.

Dr. Alausa urged the public to disregard any misinformation suggesting that ASUU is on strike, reiterating that the prevailing stability in the university system is a shared achievement that must be protected.