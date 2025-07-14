No Messi or Ronaldo: Trump names his greatest footballer of all time

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and US president Donald Trump.

By Ayobami Okerinde

United States President Donald Trump has weighed in on the debate over the greatest football player of all time.

Trump was in attendance at the Club World Final on Sunday at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as Chelsea overwhelmed Paris Saint-Germain in the first half and beat the European champions 3-0 on Sunday in the final of the first expanded Club World Cup.

Asked after the game during a DAZN broadcast to name his all-time favourite footballer, Trump named Pelé as the greatest of all time.

Trump also reminisced about Pelé’s time in the United States, especially his stint with the New York Cosmos in the now-defunct NASL, where the Brazilian legend played from 1975 until his retirement in 1977.

He said, “Many years ago, when I was young, they brought a player named Pele to play, and he played for a team called the Cosmos.

“He was the inspiration we had, and this place was packed. It was an earlier version of this stadium, but right here in the Meadowlands, and it was Pele.

“I don’t want to date myself, but that was a long time ago. I was a young guy, and I came to watch Pele, and he was fantastic. And I would, I’d say, probably go old-fashioned. That’s like saying Babe Ruth, but I would say Pele was so great.”

Trump has openly expressed his intention to use this year’s Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA World Cup as symbols of a “Golden Age of America” during what he envisions as his second term in office.

The 2026 World Cup, with its final set to take place at the same stadium, will align with the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence.