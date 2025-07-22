No invader will succeed in taking Benue land – Speaker

Benue Assembly Speaker, Hyacinth Dajoh.

The Speaker of the Benue House of Assembly (BHA), Mr Hyacinth Dajoh, said no invader would succeed in taking their land.

Dajoh stated this when he visited the displaced Yelwata refugees at the Ultra-Modern International Market, Makurdi, on Tuesday.

The speaker, who also donated assorted relief items to the victims of the attack, said their land was given to them by God and nobody can take it from them.

He further assured the displaced persons that God would help the government to resettle them in their ancestral homes.

The speaker said that they came to identify and console them, assuring that the ugly incident would not repeat itself.

Dajoh assured them that God would not abandon them but would help them to regain all that they have lost.

He also advised the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. James Iorpuu, to do his work diligently so that posterity would judge him rightly.

Dajoh emphasised that if he did otherwise, nemesis would catch up with him after he exited office.

“If you serve the displaced persons without indulging in sharp practices good luck will follow you even after you leave office.

“But bad luck will follow you if you deprive them of what is due them,” Dajoh said.

Meanwhile, Mr Peter Uche (APC/Guma I), appealed to the speaker to keep to his words of assisting the displaced persons to return to their homes.

Responding, Iorpuu, appreciated the United Nations, spirited individuals and Churches for always coming to the aid of the displaced persons.

He said that staff of the agency do ensure that the items donated get to the victims, stressing that they were doing their work with all their might and with love.

Iorpuu appealed to relevant agencies to assist in putting to an end the issue of invasion of Benue communities.

