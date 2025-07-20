No crisis in NCC, allegations baseless — Group

…Warns Media Against Being Used for Political Vendettas

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

ABUJA — A civil society organisation, Movement for Truth and Justice, has debunked reports suggesting there is a crisis within the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), describing recent allegations against its Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Dr. Aminu Maida, as baseless, malicious, and politically motivated.

Addressing journalists during a press conference in Abuja, the group’s convener, Comrade Grace Ujata, expressed concern over what she termed a coordinated media campaign aimed at tarnishing Dr. Maida’s reputation and creating a false sense of turmoil within the Commission.

“We are deeply concerned about the increasing spate of coordinated media attacks on Dr. Aminu Maida. These are not random acts but a deliberate plot to malign his image and manufacture a crisis in the NCC,” Ujata stated.

She alleged that some vested interests are working behind the scenes to oust Dr. Maida and replace him with a politically connected female candidate.

“There’s credible intelligence pointing to a plot to remove Dr. Maida in favour of someone who enjoys close ties with influential government figures. If this campaign continues, we will not hesitate to name and shame those behind it,” she said.

Ujata also accused some disaffected NCC staff of fueling internal tensions. According to her, several officials who recently failed promotional exams are now sponsoring negative media reports as a form of retaliation.

“These disgruntled elements are exploiting the media to push a selfish and unpatriotic agenda. Their goal is to destabilise the Commission and settle personal scores,” she added.

Despite the distractions, the group praised Dr. Maida for his leadership, describing his tenure as progressive and aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Under Dr. Maida, the NCC has witnessed a drive for innovation, transparency, and institutional efficiency. His performance speaks for itself. He deserves our collective support,” Ujata emphasized.

She called on media practitioners to uphold the ethics of journalism by verifying information and avoiding being used as tools in smear campaigns.

“The media must not become an instrument of blackmail or political sabotage. We urge journalists to uphold professionalism, objectivity, and fairness in their reporting,” Ujata concluded.