NMA issues 21-day notice of total, indefinite strike

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has issued a 21-day notice of total and indefinite strike over the alleged failure of the federal government to address its long-standing demands.

The association, in a communiqué released following its Emergency Delegates Meeting (EDM) held on July 26, 2025, in Abuja, expressed deep disappointment over the protracted negotiations with the government on issues affecting doctors’ welfare across the country.

The communiqué, signed by NMA President, Prof. Bala Audu, and Secretary General, Dr. Jamin Egbo, cited several unresolved issues, including the suspension—rather than withdrawal—of a recent circular by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC), which the association had opposed.

The EDM was convened by the National Officers Committee (NOC) of the association in response to the NSIWC circular on the review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) for doctors, as well as the federal government’s failure to:

Pay seven months of accrued 25/35% CONMESS adjustment arrears,

Honor previously signed Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs),

Adequately prioritize the health sector at all levels of governance.

The communiqué reads in part:

“The EDM, after extensive deliberations, unanimously condemned the federal government’s approach to the welfare of its members and the persistent neglect of issues affecting Nigerian doctors.

“The EDM issued a 21-day notice of total and indefinite strike, effective from July 27, 2025, in line with relevant labour laws, should the government fail to comprehensively address the association’s demands within this period.”

While expressing optimism that the government would act responsibly to avert a nationwide industrial action, the association noted the risk such neglect poses to the already fragile health system and urged the government to consider the health needs of citizens and the wellbeing of medical professionals.

The NMA commended the efforts of its National Officers Committee and the National Technical Negotiating Team (NTNT) in their continued engagement with government agencies. However, it lamented that none of its 19 listed demands had been fully met.

The EDM also expressed concern over:

Inadequate implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed with government representatives,

Rising economic hardship affecting both doctors and citizens,

The continued neglect of the health sector, which contributes to brain drain and poor national health indices,

The increasing trend of medical tourism by government officials, which it said undermines confidence in Nigeria’s healthcare system.

The NMA appreciated delegates from the 36 states and the FCT who participated in the meeting and called on all Nigerian doctors to remain united and committed to the association’s shared vision.

The communiqué concluded with a call for immediate government intervention to prevent avoidable disruption in the country’s health services.