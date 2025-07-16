NLC Strike paralyses Govt activities in Ogun

NLC threatens to lead mass resistance if FG increases electricity tariff

In compliance with the strike declared by the organised labour in Ogun, most state government agencies are under lock and key, paralysing activities in the state.

A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitored the strike on Wednesday in Abeokuta observed that most entrance gates were locked.

NAN reports that the organised Labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), on Monday directed all civil servants in the state to withdraw their services indefinitely.

It issued directives following unresolved issues, including the government’s failure to remit pension deductions, the implementation of the national minimum wage, the non-payment of eight years’ leave allowances, and the promotion of workers.

Total compliance was observed at Asero High School, Egba High School, Lisabi Grammar School, and Baptist Boys High School, as classrooms remained shut and the school premises were deserted.

A Teacher, who pleaded anonymity at Asero High School, disclosed that the pupils were writing an examination before the public holiday was declared on Tuesday by the Federal Government.

“Our students resume today after the public holiday to continue with their examinations, but we have to send them back home.

“We are appealing to the state government to resolve the issue promptly, so it won’t affect the students, because it’s an indefinite strike”, he said.

A visit by our reporter to the State House Assembly, Magistrates’ Court, and High Court saw the entrance gate locked, with only a security guard present around the premises.

NAN reports that the strike followed a unified resolution reached during a series of congresses held at the Arcade ground in Oke-Mosan area of Abeokuta.

The unions had resolved to meet directly with Gov. Dapo Abiodun to address lingering concerns surrounding the Contributory Pension Scheme.

They insisted that no other official would be accepted as a representative in the ongoing negotiations.