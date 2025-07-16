NIS inaugurates digital expatriate residence permit platform

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) will inaugurate a new digital platform for the application of the Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC) on August 1.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Assistant Comptroller of Immigration (ACI), Mr Akinsola Akinlabi, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Akinlabi said that the development was in line with the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to reform the NIS and enhance the efficiency, transparency, and accessibility of its services.

He said that the new portal, accessible at https://cerpac.immigration.gov.ng, was designed to enable applicants submit their CERPAC applications online without the need for physical forms.

According to him, effective from August 1, the use of physical CERPAC forms will be discontinued.

“All CERPAC applications after July 31 must be submitted solely through the online portal, ‘’ he said.

The NIS spokesman noted that the digital transition was aimed at improving the user experience and ensuring a seamless application process for both individuals and corporate organisations taking immigration responsibility for expatriates.

Akinlabi advised applicants who have paid but have yet to submit their CERPAC forms to do so on or before July 31, to avoid losing their application status and associated payments.

“Similarly, individuals and companies with pending submissions are strongly encouraged to complete all processes within the stipulated timeline to avoid any inconvenience.

“Any form not submitted before the deadline will be rendered void and invalid.

“All enquiries and correspondence related to this transition should be directed to the service through the office of the Public Relations Officer,” he said.

He, however, reaffirmed the service commitment to delivering more efficient and technology-driven immigration services in line with global best practices.