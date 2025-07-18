NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rain from Friday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thundery and rainy weather activities from Friday to Sunday across the country.

NiMet ‘s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja envisaged thunderstorms on Friday over the northern region.

The agency anticipated light to moderate rains during the early morning hours over parts of Borno, Yobe, Kaduna, Bauchi and Gombe states, while the remaining parts of the region would be sunny with patches of cloud.

It envisaged thunderstorms with moderate rains during the afternoon or evening hours over parts of Adamawa, Yobe, Sokoto, Zamfara, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna and Taraba states.

According to NiMet, sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected, along with a chance of light rain, over parts of Plateau and Nasarawa states during the morning period in the central region.

The agency envisaged light rains over parts of Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa and Benue States later in the day.

NiMet predicted Cloudy skies over the southern region with prospects of morning light rains over parts of Imo, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

It forecasted light rain over parts of Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Edo, Anambra, Enugu, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom states during the afternoon or evening hours.

“On Saturday, for the northern region, sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected over the area throughout the morning hours.

“Thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected during the afternoon/evening hours over parts of Adamawa, Gombe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Yobe, Taraba, Kaduna and Bauchi states.

”For the central region, morning light rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau and Benue states.

“In the afternoon/evening hours, light rains are anticipated over parts of Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Niger, Kwara, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory,” it said.

According to Nimet, cloudy skies are expected over the southern region, with a chance of morning light rains in parts of Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states.

The agency envisaged light rains over parts of Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Enugu, Ondo, Edo, Cross River, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states during the afternoon or evening periods.

It forecasted sunny skies on Sunday over the northern region with patches of clouds.

The agency predicted thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna and Kebbi states during the morning hours.

”Thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over the region in the afternoon or evening hours.

“For the central region, morning light rains are expected over parts of Nasarawa, Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi,

Benue, Kwara and Niger states.

”Light to moderate rains are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Plateau, Niger, Kogi, Kwara and Benue states during the afternoon/evening hours,” it said

The agency also envisaged sunny skies in the Southern region.

It predicted patches of clouds and light to moderate rains over parts of Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Ondo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states during the morning hours.

“Light rains are expected over parts of Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Enugu, Ondo, Edo, Rivers, Cross River, Delta,

Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states during the afternoon or evening periods,” it said.

It urged the public to take adequate precautions as strong winds might precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur.

“Ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collision. Driving under heavy rain should be avoided.

“Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets, stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees.

“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet,” it said.