NIMC restores NIN verification services nationwide

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA — The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has restored its National Identification Number (NIN) verification services across the country following the successful completion of system maintenance.

In a statement released on Friday and made available to Vanguard, the Commission announced that all previously disrupted services have now resumed.

“NIMC wishes to inform the general public that the recent technical maintenance has been completed and all services have been restored,” the statement read.

The Commission advised Nigerians seeking to enroll for NIN to visit its official website to locate the nearest enrollment centers. It also encouraged users to access the self-service portal for data modifications such as name changes.

Furthermore, NIMC urged the public to download the NIMC NameAuth app (oath.app) from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to verify and authenticate their NINs.

The Commission expressed appreciation for the public’s patience and understanding during the temporary disruption in service.

It will be recalled that banks, telecom operators, and various government agencies relying on NIN verification had experienced service delays and disruptions over the past week, which affected their operations.