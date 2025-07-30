Nigeria’s maritime future at stake, as Code Blue Initiative calls for action

By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor

The Blue Economy Academy (BEA) has urged key policymakers, industry leaders, academics, and civil society to translate policies into tangible progress for Nigeria’s vast maritime potential. This call followed its inaugural “Code Blue”, Nigeria’s Monthly Ocean Intelligence Brief, held virtually on Tuesday.

“Code Blue, in this context, signifies an urgent, purposeful call to awaken consciousness and ignite strategic focus on Nigeria’s ocean frontier – not a cause for panic, but a rallying point for stakeholders,” stated Mr. Ubong Essien, Founder of the Blue Economy Academy and Convener of Code Blue. He emphasized that despite Nigeria’s 853 km coastline, the nation suffers from “sea blindness” and has largely underutilized its maritime endowments.

“The sea affects all of us,” Mr. Essien noted, highlighting that 80% of imported goods, from clothes to food, are impacted by the Blue Economy. The Communiqué, released yesterday, underscores a “now-or-never” sentiment for Nigeria’s Blue Economy, with global interest in Africa’s blue resources rapidly growing.

The forum resolved that Nigeria’s 10-Year Marine and Blue Economy Policy must be immediately followed by a concrete action plan, detailing specific projects, responsible agencies, timelines, and measurable Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). Former NIMASA DG, Mr. Temisan Omatseye, critically remarked, “Once you have approved a policy like this, you must have a strategy…and on the back of that strategy, you have a KPI.”

A call was made for government agencies and the private sector to collaborate as partners, rather than adversaries. Participants stressed the urgency of integrating maritime education and ocean literacy from primary school, especially in coastal areas. Ms. Violet Williams, a key advocate, powerfully stated, “If a child in Port Harcourt doesn’t know the color of water, we have a problem.” The Communiqué urges improved support for seafarer training and certification to ensure global employability.

On strategic infrastructure development, the Communiqué advocates for optimizing existing ports and investing in critical enablers like hydrographic surveys and inland waterway dredging, rather than indiscriminate port expansion. Mrs. Vivian Azubuike, DG of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, warned against projects that are “consuming money, more like what we call ‘greenwashing’ – they’re not doing anything for us.”

A key resolution is to promote Nigerian content in shipping and shipbuilding, leveraging the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) to enable local companies to acquire or even assemble vessels domestically. The Communiqué underscored the critical need to develop Nigeria’s neglected inland waterways for economic integration and national unity.

The forum highlighted that “semantics is too much. We need action,” urging a collective focus on measurable progress and accountability. “Let this be the start of a national awakening, where we no longer ignore the ocean, but integrate it into our economy, education, and everyday life,” concluded Mr. Essien.