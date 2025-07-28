Nigerian star HMusic empowers artistes, democratises music production

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Harrison E. Osondu Iheke, popularly known as HMusic, has launched a new platform to support artists across the world.

Through his company, HL Entertainment, he has developed HMUSIC STUDIO, a cloud-based Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) that gives users tools for music creation, collaboration, and distribution.

In a statement personally signed, HMusic explained that the platform lets users compose, record, master, and distribute music directly from any browser or mobile device. This reduces the need for costly equipment or studio sessions.

HMusic has long supported emerging talent across Africa through HL Entertainment, offering help with production, songwriting, and branding.

The new platform builds on his mission to create more opportunities for artists.

The launch follows the growing popularity of his recent tracks: HALELUYAH featuring K2Swagg and GIVE YOU featuring Blu Jade and K2Swagg on streaming platforms.

These collaborations reflect his commitment to teamwork in the music industry.

HMusic holds a BA in History from the University of Abuja, a Graduate Diploma in Management from the University of Leicester, and an MBA in Marketing from the Management College of Southern Africa in Cape Town. His background highlights his belief in the power of education and technology to fuel creativity.

The platform is seen as a move to break down barriers in the music industry, especially for artists in underrepresented areas.

By making professional tools more accessible, HMUSIC STUDIO aims to support diverse voices in the global music space.