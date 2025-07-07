Nigerian newspapers review: ADC begins takeover of PDP structures in Northern states

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) moving to take over the structures of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in northern states.

Another headline has the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, who has joined the coalition to unseat President Bola Tinubu, saying he would be contesting in 2027 to be president, not vice president.

It was also reported that the NIN verification portal was frustrating banks and telecommunications companies as downtime persisted.

Switching over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s top headline says oil theft eases despite $25.7 billion losses in 23 years as operators turn to barges.

The Punch leads with 10 states borrowing N417 billion despite higher allocations from the Federal Government.

Lastly, The Nation’s top headline says former Senate President David Mark and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s takeover of the ADC conflicts with the party’s constitution.