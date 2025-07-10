Nigerian man embarks on bicycle trip from Lagos to U.S., arrives in Ghana after 10 days

Nigerian adventurer, Emmanuel Myam, popularly known as Emmiwuks, has arrived in Ghana as part of his ambitious solo bicycle journey from Lagos to the United States.

The Benue-born cyclist began his journey on July 1, pedaling through Benin Republic, Togo, and now Ghana—covering the three West African countries in just 10 days.

Emmiwuks, who first caught public attention in 2022 after cycling from Makurdi to Lagos to meet music star Davido, has said his motivation stems from a combination of personal hardship and a near-death experience in 2023.

Beyond the physical challenge, Emmiwuks is on a mission to raise awareness and support for orphaned and displaced children affected by conflict across the African continent.

On Wednesday, he shared photos from Ghana on Instagram, celebrating the latest milestone of his journey.

“Day 10Project NIG2USA. Welcome to Ghana. The land of warmth, rhythm, and strength,” he wrote.

“A new country, a new chapter, same mission, raising a voice for the displaced and the forgotten across Africa.

Ghana, let’s ride this journey together. From Nigeria to the world, the movement is alive. Naija no dey carry last.”

During an earlier stop in Benin Republic, Emmiwuks visited an orphanage where he used donations from supporters to assist the children, an experience he described as deeply emotional.

“Today, I visited an orphanage here in Benin with my little support and it touched me deeply,” Emmanuel Myam wrote.

“Seeing those children reminded me of the displaced people in my dear country and across Africa, suffering in silence because of insecurity.

This journey isn’t just about cycling, it’s about giving them a voice. Every ride, every mile, is for them. But I can’t do it alone.

Lend your voice. Share the story. Let’s ride this together. Stay strong kids I will be back for you soon.”