Nigerian Guild of Editors suspends editor for one year over breach of confidentiality

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has suspended veteran journalist and editor, Mr. Steve Osuji, from the professional body for a period of one year over what it described as a serious breach of journalistic ethics.

According to a letter dated July 4, 2025, and signed by the Guild’s President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh, the suspension takes immediate effect and stems from Osuji’s violation of an off-the-record agreement during the Guild’s 25th Biennial National Convention held in Enugu on June 27.

The Guild stated that Osuji disclosed confidential information from a presentation made by the Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi—information which had been shared with Guild members under a strict non-disclosure understanding.

Citing Article 4 of the Code of Ethics for Nigerian Journalists concerning privilege and non-disclosure, the Guild emphasized that its members are bound to uphold confidentiality agreements and protect sources who offer information off the record or in the background.

“During the investigation into your actions, you were given an opportunity to defend yourself. However, instead of acknowledging your mistake, you threatened the Guild with further publications,” the letter read.

While noting that Osuji reserves the right to appeal the decision, the Guild reiterated its commitment to upholding ethical standards in journalism and warned that it would not tolerate any breach of its code.

The disciplinary action was approved by the Standing Committee of the Guild, whose membership includes leading editors from across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.