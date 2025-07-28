Nigerian first female train driver receives Chinese friendship honour in Beijing

By Soni Daniel

She is a history-maker and has etched her name in the history book. No other Nigerian woman has ever attained that feat and she has by that noble attainment, carved a niche for herself and Nigeria in a way that makes her a role model and an inspiration for future generations of women.

Indeed, the name Issah Fatimah Abiola, will surely occupy a strategic position when the history of Nigeria-China relationship is written. Although Issah Abiola has just written her name in gold through her exploits in the railway industry, she has by her feat drawn Nigeria and China closer and showcased what it means for two countries to work together for their mutual benefits.

Abiola’s journey to the top did not come on a platter, though. But she took her strides one step at a time and worked with hope, commitment and dedication to whatever she was given to do in order to lay a solid foundation for her success. And, that perseverance has paid off handsomely for Abiola. She was employed by the Chinese construction giant: China Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation, CCECC, as an office assistant and she took the bull by the horn from that foundation laid by the company.

Abiola’s journey with CCECC began in 2008, according to the construction firm. Driven by a desire to bridge communication gaps between Chinese and Nigerian colleagues, she taught herself Mandarin. Her efforts quickly elevated her role from administrative support to a critical liaison during the construction of the Abuja-Kaduna Railway and Abuja Metro project.

In 2013, she became the only woman selected for train driver training. After rigorous study and field practice, she made history on July 12, 2018, by driving Nigeria’s first passenger train operated by a woman. Since then, she has driven over 2,000 trips, safely transporting more than one million passengers.

Apart from working on railway tracks, Abiola has also worked as a cultural ambassador for Chinese projects in Nigeria and used that capacity to promote Chinese engineering, culture, and bilateral goodwill through public outreach, educational programmes, and extensive media engagement. As a result, Abiola’s exciting story has continued to draw global media coverage, becoming a model of people-to-people cooperation under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, BRI.

The Orchid Award is the latest recognition in a series of honours for Abiola, including the China-Nigeria Friendship Contribution Award from the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria and commendations from former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

The company that lifted Abiola to the global stage, CCECC, has described Abiola’s story as a powerful testament to the long-standing friendship and cooperation between China and Nigeria. The company highlighted her role in mentoring a new generation of local female train drivers and her current work as a certified trainer, helping to transfer Chinese rail expertise to local personnel.

The company also noted that the Abuja Metro project, where Abiola is based, created nearly 5,000 jobs for Nigerians, with 98% local employment and a growing share of Nigerian leadership.

Her ongoing role in Chinese cultural events and technical training, both in Nigeria and China, underscores her dedication to deeper China-Africa collaboration. From language education to cultural performances and mentorship, Abiola continues to inspire a new generation, embodying the ideals of partnership, resilience, and shared growth.

The prestigious Friendship Envoy Award, was hosted by the China Foreign Language Bureau and recognises international individuals and institutions that promote global cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

Abiola, who is popularly known by her Chinese name Bai Yang, was recognised for her outstanding contributions to China-Nigeria cultural ties, having grown from an office assistant at China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to Nigeria’s first female train driver and a national symbol of resilience and cross-cultural collaboration.

Established as a major international cultural award by China, the Orchid Award aligns with the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping. It celebrates those advancing common human values, intercultural dialogue, and the vision of a shared future for humanity.

At the event, CCECC reaffirmed its commitment to “teaching people how to fish” in Africa through technology transfer, local talent development, and cultural integration. Abiola’s recognition, the company said, symbolises both her personal achievements and the broader success of people-centred cooperation under China-Africa relations.

Abiola reflects on the significance of the award to her, saying:

“This Orchid award means a lot to me because it is not only a friendship award but also a symbol of recognition from both China and Nigeria. I feel valued, excited and honoured.

She also has a word for other Nigerian women: “To every Nigerian woman dreaming of becoming a train driver—go for it! Don’t let stereotypes or societal limits hold you back. This profession, like many others, is not just for men.

“With determination, hard work, and the right training, you can excel in this field. Believe in yourself, break barriers, and inspire others,” she counsels.