Nigeria reaffirms commitment to maintain robust relations with Ghana

Bianca Ojukwu

Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining robust relations with Ghana, including at the citizen-to-citizen level.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday by Dr. Magnus Eze, her Special Assistant on Communication and New Media.

The statement follows the minister’s two-day visit to Ghana to tackle the ongoing strain in Nigeria-Ghana citizens’ relations.

She is also scheduled to meet with relevant stakeholders at both ends, including the President of Ghana.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu is also to meet with Ghana’s foreign minister, traditional rulers, and Nigerians resident in the country.

This is aimed at dousing the tension and ensuring that the lives, property, and businesses of Nigeria and Nigerians living in Ghana are safe and protected.

The minister’s aide said the minister had, upon touching down at Kotoka, Accra International Airport, Ghana, on Tuesday evening, also met with Ghana’s Inspector-General of Police, Christian Yohuno.

Eze said that the minister continued with similar engagements with Ghanaian officials and leaders of the Nigerian community on Wednesday and is expected back to Abuja on Thursday. (NAN