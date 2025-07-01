Nigeria reaffirms commitment to entrenching democracy in Africa

R-L: Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs receiving Malawi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo. (NAN)

The federal government has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to entrenching democracy in Africa.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja. by Magnus Eze, Special Assistant on Communication and New Media,

Office of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The statement is against the backdrop of Odumegwu-Ojukwu receiving her counterpart, Malawi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo, on a courtesy visit to the ministry.

According to her, promotion of democracy is one of the pillars of the foreign policy approach of the Bola Tinubu-led administration codenamed the “4-Ds”, which centres on democracy, development, demography and diaspora.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said, “I know too that the Nigerian government will support Malawi in its general elections coming up in September this year.

“In our President’s Four-Ds foreign policy thrust, democracy is a major plank. President Bola Tinubu is committed to seeing democracy entrenched in African states.”

She, thereby, pledged Nigeria’s support to Malawi in the country’s forthcoming general elections scheduled to be held in September this year.

The minister, who was informed of definite plans by Malawi to open its embassy in Abuja this year, said it was a welcome development, stressing that it would bolster the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

She decried the two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) signed between both countries in 2012 have not been activated, expressing the hope that the establishment of the East African country’s embassy in Abuja would boost their bilateral relations.

“We have two MOUs that need to be reactivated. They were signed in 2012 after President Goodluck Jonathan visited Malawi. So, we are looking forward to your opening the embassy.

“Nigeria got independence in 1960, and Malawi followed in 1964. It is surprising that Nigeria and Malawi have not been able to concretise our excellent bilateral relationship.

“I think your opening a resident diplomatic mission here will herald a new era in our country-to-country engagements,” the minister said.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu also urged Malawi to take advantage of Nigeria’s Technical Aids Corps and bridge the gap caused by the shortage of trained teachers in its basic education system and any other area the country might require manpower.

“You just talked about a lack of trained teachers; Nigeria can provide technical assistance to Malawi under the South-South Cooperation.

“So, our Technical Aids Corps is there to assist by sending technical manpower. Nigeria pays these volunteers. Countries like Namibia are already enjoying this assistance. We recently approved their request for 40 nurses,” she said.

Earlier, Malawi’s Foreign Affairs Minister told Odumegwu-Ojukwu that she took advantage of the 32nd Afreximbank Annual Meeting 2025 in Abuja to visit her and build a closer relationship with Nigerian authorities.

Tembo revealed that Malawi was determined to strengthen bilateral relations with Nigeria, aside from plans by her country to open its embassy in Abuja.

“The Afreximbank meeting was an opportunity for people to meet. My country is looking forward to bilateral cooperation with Nigeria. Already, we are comfortable with Nigerians doing business in Malawi.

“We want to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Nigeria. Afreximbank has helped us to awaken our relationship,” Tembo said.

Tembo hailed Nigerian businessmen in Malawi, reiterating that adequate trade had been going on between Nigeria and Malawi, though not reported, and thereby invited Nigerian investors to consider investing in the country’s rich mineral deposit.

“Over the years, we were relying solely on agriculture, but we have realised we have huge endowments of minerals. So, we invite investors in mining, Nigerians included. We recently established a mining regulatory agency,” the Malawian minister said.

She described her visit to Nigeria as exciting, saying she looked forward to receiving Nigeria’s Odumegwu-Ojukwu in Malawi.

The envoy was accompanied during the visit to the ministry by Malawi’s Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Mwayiwawo Polepole, and Director of Africa, Francis Mphatso Mponda. (NAN)