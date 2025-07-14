Nigeria has lost a true statesman – Amaechi mourns Buhari

A former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has expressed deep shock over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a true statesman and patriot who devoted his life to the service of Nigeria.

In a heartfelt tribute personally signed on Monday, Amaechi said Buhari’s unwavering commitment to national development and the welfare of the poor stood out during his time in office.

“Nigeria has lost a true statesman whose love for his country and its people was evident over the years,” Amaechi said.

Recalling his time serving under the Buhari administration, Amaechi highlighted several projects that the former president supported, including the modernisation of Nigeria’s railway system.

The statement partly reads: “He supported my projects as Minister of Transportation, like the modernisation of Nigeria’s railways, providing a more affordable and comfortable means of transportation accessible to both the rich and poor.

“From the Lagos-Ibadan railway and the Warri-Itakpe and Port Harcourt-Aba railways to the Kaduna-Kano and Kano-Maradi (in the Niger Republic) railways and the completion of the Abuja-Kaduna railway, among others, he stood with me and was true to his promise of revamping Nigeria’s railway system.

“Former President Buhari also applauded and supported my initiative to provide an enduring solution to the insecurity that hitherto plagued Nigeria’s maritime domain and the Gulf of Guinea, through the Integrated Maritime Surveillance and Security Infrastructure, also known as the Deep Blue Project.

“The implementation of this project has since brought about the removal of Nigeria from the list of countries designated as high-risk maritime nations by the International Maritime Bureau.

“He was also in support of my dogged efforts in ensuring the commencement and completion of the Lekki deep seaport and other notable projects. I truly appreciate his love, belief, and strides towards making Nigeria a better country and his selfless service to the country. He was a true Nigerian statesman.”

Amaechi extended his condolences to Buhari’s widow, Aisha Buhari, and the entire family, assuring them of his thoughts and prayers during this period of grief.

“May Allah grant him eternal rest and give his family the strength to bear this loss,” he said.