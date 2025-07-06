Nigeria becoming a land flowing with tears and blood — Anglican Bishop of Warri

By Jimitota Onoyume, Assistant News Editor

In his charge to the nation to mark the fifteenth synod of the Warri Diocese of the Anglican Communion held under the theme, ‘Overcoming the birthright of Christians’, at the Cathedral of St Andrew, Warri , His Lordship, Rt. Rev. Christian Esezi Ide, among others, lamented the deplorable security situation in the country, quoting reports that say that between 2019 and 2023, 55,910 Christians were killed by terrorists and bandits in Nigeria, adding that 90 per cent of the total number of Christians killed around the globe within this period were Nigerians.

He enjoined the Federal Government to take concrete steps to redress the sad state of insecurity in the country. Excerpts from the speech…

Security

The Observatory for Religious Freedom in Africa revealed that Nigerians accounted for 90 per cent of all Christians killed worldwide each year; and that between October 2019 and September 2023, a staggering 55,910 people were killed, while 21,000 others were abducted by terrorist groups operating in the region.

Is this not an indictment of the Nigerian government for failing to protect Christian communities from escalating violence? Why should the government sit and watch militant herdsmen steal and vandalise, kill and boast about it, kidnap and rape, while they enjoy total impunity from elected officials? Would it be far from the truth to say that these attacks are religiously motivated and amount to religious cleansing? Worse still, none of the killers has been arrested or brought to justice.

This carnage must stop, and those responsible must be held accountable. It is worrisome that Nigeria is fast becoming a land flowing with tears and blood due to the reality of terror, devastation, destruction and fear amongst the citizenry. The increasing and constant incidences of attacks in villages, cities, on the roads, airports, railways and waterways, and kidnapping give great worry and concern as to whether the government is overwhelmed by it. We urge the government and

relevant security agencies to brace up to the occasion to combat this monster of insecurity, check our porous national borders and collaborate with local vigilantes, before things further generate.

Constitution, national reconciliation

We shall continue to call for a new Constitution for our country because we are convinced that is the way forward. History tells us Nigeria has been guided at different stages of development and nationhood by

several Constitutions. The present military-imposed Constitution being reviewed piecemeal by the National Assembly may not take us out of the woods. We strongly believe that a totally new civilian Constitution drafted by a sovereign representation of the ethnic nationalities of the country, to address the fundamental issues necessary for a growing, united and prosperous nation is what we need at this time.

That Nigeria is factionalized along ethnic and religious lines, which some elites and politicians exploit for their selfish gains, cannot be gain said. Th ugly memories of the first military coup and the Nigerian-Biafra civil war still stare us in the face. Every region of Nigeria has their historic and social grievances.

It is in a bid to solve the fractionalisation we find ourselves in as a country that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu created Regional Development Commissions. We think if the government would take a further step to establish a National Reconciliation Commission (NRC) to address the

grievances of groups, it may bring genuine healing to the nation.

Economic challenges Nigeria’s Economic Environment:

Galloping inflation rates, huge foreign debts and unprecedented high foreign exchange rates are some indicators of Nigeria’s uncertain and fragile economy. The expected economic gains from the floating of the Naira and removal of fuel subsidy have rather impoverished the already battered Nigerians as prices of food and services continue to be beyond the reach of the average Nigerian. The recent flag-off of the construction of a special agro-industrial processing zone (SAPZ) in Kaduna State by Vice President Kashim Shettima is a welcome development. It is reported that the SAPZ will be a direct response to the longstanding challenges facing Nigeria’s agricultural value chain, including poor infrastructure, limited access to markets, and low value addition.

We hope SAPZ will be given the needed attention by government because mechanised agriculture, industrialization, infrastructure and solid minerals to boost productivity and improve the lives of the citizenry are what we need right now to feed Nigerians, empower our youths and bring about economic transformation. We caution that SAPZ, which is part of a larger national programme, with Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, Cross River, Imo, Ogun, Oyo, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the first phase of the project, should not suffer policy reversal.

Also the high rate of unemployment in the country has not abated. There is the adage that says an idle mind is the devil’s workshop. High rate of unemployment, however, is no excuse for youths getting involved in different anti-social and criminal activities. Our youths should desist from getting involved in criminal acts and begin to lead a very productive and meaningful life to themselves and the society at large. That said, the government and stakeholders at all levels of the nation should ensure that our teeming youths population are provided with the requisite environment that will enhance good employments and engagements for them.

Health sector

A new report from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare indicates that the life expectancy of Nigerians is 54 years, 6 months, and 3 days, which is way below the global figure of 73.3 years. In Nigeria’s health sector, we find acute under-staffing in hospitals, poor doctor-to-patient ratios, and poor facilities which compromise healthcare deliverables.

Therefore, it is an irony that the Federal Government allocated only 5.18% to the health sector in the 2025 budget, falling far short of the 15% commitment made during the Abuja Declaration in 2021. This budget signals a lack of prioritization for the health of Nigerians. To add to the woes of our country’s health sector, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) recently suspended funding of vital programmes for maternal and child health, malaria, and HIV/AIDS treatment.

This withdrawal impacts millions of vulnerable Nigerians and highlights the country’s over-reliance on international aid. Responding to USAID’s withdrawal of funds, the Nigerian Federal Executive Council approved $1 billion for healthcare sector reforms and allocated an additional $3.2 million to procure 150,000 HIV treatment packs in February this year. The government’s intervention notwithstanding, there are fears that the new funding will be difficult to sustain those programmes without the United States support. Therefore, we plead with our country’s government to substantially increase allocated resources to healthcare and pursue sustainable local funding solutions for its healthcare system.

The judiciary

We reiterate the unique and dual role of the judiciary as the principal stabilizer of the Nigerian polity and the proverbial last-hope of the common man. It follows that the State must protect a free, independent and impartial judiciary, and avoid acts, policies and practices that may assault and undermine the reality of a free and independent judiciary. It is our expectation that other branches of government, the Judicial Service Commission of the Federation and of the states, and the National Judicial Council (NJC) would ensure that the mode of appointment and removal of judges, tenure,

general welfare and freedom from political interference are always upheld. The judiciary itself should always live up to its attributes as a free, independent and impartial institution. Judges and every other person empowered by law to adjudicate on disputes should endeavour to be free of corrupt tendencies and carry out their duties with the fear of God, who is the Ultimate Judge.

Education

The bedrock of development of any society is education. That said, there is the need for the government to take a closer look at the National Policy on Education at all levels to weed out every trace of confusion. Recently, there was a proposal put forward by the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, to the National Council of Education, the highest policy making authority in Nigeria’s educational sector. This proposal seeks to transform the current 9-3-4 educational framework into a 12-4 system. This uncertainty needs clarity to avoid misplaced priority and policy inconsistency.

Gender-Based Violence

Incessant and prevalent gender-based violence in our society, especially against women, the girl-child, orphans and widows, should bother us. A newspaper reported that “Almost two dozen women have died due to gender-based violence across Nigeria in 2025 alone”.

This is a clarion call on relevant agencies of government to intensify efforts at detection and prosecution of perpetrators to ensure they do not go unpunished. A transformational response should also be put in place by the government and the Church to forestall such violence in our homes, schools and work places

Delta State

This the second year since the administration of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori was voted into power and

in Delta State. We can say without contradiction that his M.O.R.E. (Meaningful Development, Opportunities for all Deltans, Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security) agenda is being faithfully implemented.

We can see the agenda unfolding with meaningful development in education, energy, healthcare, physical infrastructure as regards roads, transportation, housing, and new cities, rural development and urban regeneration in the three senatorial districts of the state.

We are particularly excited about the ongoing development in the twin cities of Warri and Effurun. We have the construction of flyovers, cloverleaf, pedestrian bridges and ancillary road expansion projects. Meanwhile, work on the landmark projects has since commenced for which we laud the Governor.

We look forward to the completion these projects which will boost of economic activities in the metropolis.

Redelineation in Warri Federal Constituency

At a time, there was palpable fear in Warri and environs that violence may erupt any moment. This ugly situation is not unconnected with the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) fresh delineation of wards in the three Local Government Areas (LGAs)

in Warri Federal Constituency, Delta State. INEC unveiled a revised political structure that reflects the ethnic composition of the region, and presented the newly defined ward allocations to representatives of the Ijaw, Itsekiri, and Urhobo nationalities. The exercise has sparked ethnic tensions with the Ijaws, Itsekiris and Urhobos picking holes in what INEC has done. We do not want a repeat of the Warri crisis, which was a series of conflicts in Delta State, Nigeria, between 1997 and 2003 between the Itsekiri and the Ijaw ethnic groups.

Recall that over 200,000 people were displaced by the Warri conflict between 1999 and 2006. Therefore, we call on INEC, the government of Delta State, and the three ethnic nationalities who are stakeholders in the matter, to toe the path of peace and amicably resolve the issues involved. Let us not forget that intermarriage has brought the three ethnic groups together. So, any attempt to wage war is to fight against one’s own brothers and sisters.