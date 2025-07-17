Nigeria among worst countries for workers’ rights abuses — NLC

NLC president, Joe Ajaero

*Urges NECA’s partnership in domesticating global Labour Standards

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has raised the alarm over Nigeria’s abysmal record on workers’ rights, revealing that the country has again been ranked among the 10 worst nations in the world for labour rights violations.

Speaking at the 68th Annual General Meeting of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, in Lagos, President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, described the ranking as a “stain on our conscience” and urged Nigerian employers to lead the change by respecting labour laws and supporting the full domestication of international labour standards.

Represented by the Deputy President and immediate past President-General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, Ajaero said: “The 2025 ITUC Global Rights Index has again ranked Nigeria among the 10 worst countries for violations of workers’ rights,” Ajaero declared. “This is a stain on our conscience and a legacy none of us should accept. Many of these violations occur within enterprises represented here.”

He specifically called on NECA to demonstrate leadership in upholding the dignity of labour, promoting collective bargaining, and reversing the current negative trajectory.

“I urge NECA to lead by example: uphold collective bargaining, respect labour laws, and reaffirm the dignity of the workforce,” he said.

Ajaero used the forum to call for deeper collaboration between employers and labour, especially in implementing commitments made at the 113th International Labour Conference in Geneva, where key global agreements were reached to regulate the fast-growing platform economy and enhance workplace safety.

“Declarations alone are not enough,” Ajaero said. “We must work side by side to translate these commitments into living realities that protect workers from the excesses of unregulated technology while capturing its benefits.”

He commended NECA’s Director-General, Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, for his openness to genuine engagement, noting that such collaboration underscores the potential for joint action between employers and labour.

“His openness to genuine engagement has reaffirmed the truth that we are not adversaries, but partners bound by common purpose,” Ajaero remarked.

He called on NECA to join the NLC in the urgent task of domesticating the new International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, including the Convention and Recommendation on Decent Work in the Platform Economy and the Biohazards Convention, which strengthens workplace safety and health protections.

“Let us seize this moment to fortify occupational safety and health governance in our country,” Ajaero urged.

Reiterating the NLC’s request for the establishment of a Standing Committee jointly agreed in principle by both parties, Ajaero stressed that continuous dialogue, dispute prevention, and joint problem-solving were critical for sustainable industrial peace.

“This mechanism is no longer optional; it is the surest path to enduring industrial peace,” he insisted.

The NLC President also condemned ongoing attempts by some state governors and lawmakers to remove labour issues from the Exclusive Legislative List, warning that such actions would create chaos in the industrial relations system.

“These misguided attempts reveal a dangerous ignorance of the chaos this would unleash. In moments like this, our unity is our shield,” he said.

On the broader societal context, Ajaero warned that shrinking civic space, repression, and economic exclusion were worsening the country’s already fragile labour environment.

“A vibrant civic space is not a luxury—it is the fertile ground in which both businesses and workers flourish. We must act to reclaim Nigeria’s civic space, which is shrinking under the weight of insecurity, repression, and economic exclusion,” he said.

Closing his remarks, Ajaero reminded employers that workers are not just inputs in a production line but are also the consumers and communities that sustain their businesses.

“Profit without people is an empty pursuit; progress without justice is a fleeting illusion,” he said. “That worker you consider redundant is also the consumer who keeps your enterprise alive.”

He congratulated NECA on its 68th AGM and expressed hope that the deliberations would “inspire workplaces that are productive, fair, and truly decent.”