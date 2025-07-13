Niger State PDP stakeholders declare support for coalition

Amid rising national challenges, key stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State have thrown their weight behind the emerging National Political Coalition Group (NPCG), led by former Senate President, Senator David Mark, declaring full support for its political realignment efforts and adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a new platform for opposition unity.

In a strategic meeting held on Sunday, July 13, 2025, the Concerned PDP Stakeholders in the state convened to address the deepening socio-economic crisis, worsening insecurity, and the perceived erosion of democratic values under the current administration.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the stakeholders noted that “the current state of the nation is untenable and demands urgent and collective action from all well-meaning citizens.” They criticized what they described as the failure of governance across critical sectors and called for a national reset through credible, issue-based political reconfiguration.

The meeting praised the renewed efforts of the National Political Coalition Group under Senator David Mark, describing it as “a timely and strategic intervention aimed at repositioning the country through a reinvigorated opposition, fresh political perspective, and unwavering commitment to democratic ideals.”

The stakeholders lauded the decision of the coalition to adopt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its unified platform, calling it a bold and commendable move in the face of Nigeria’s urgent political and governance challenges.

Consequently, the Niger PDP leaders resolved to strategically align with the NPCG, expressing confidence in its capacity to offer a credible alternative and restore good governance in Nigeria.

“We firmly believe that this coalition represents the most viable path to rescuing Nigeria’s democracy and building a nation that works for all,” the communiqué stated.

The group also issued a rallying call to PDP members across the state and the general public to support the new political direction in the collective interest of Niger State and Nigeria at large.

Prominent attendees at the meeting included: Hon. Abdullahi Hussaini MaiBasira, Hon. Baba Shehu Agaie, Hon. Mukhtar Ahmed Mohammed, Rt. Hon. Saidu Ndako Kpaki (Former Secretary to the State Government), Rt. Hon. Umar Musa Ma’ali (Former State Chairman), Rt. Hon. Mohammed Tsonwa Gamuno, Hon. Abdullahi Shehu, Rt. Hon. Ndanusa Hassan and Barr. Musa Kallamu alongside several other distinguished party leaders and stakeholders.

They reaffirmed their commitment to advancing a united, secure, and prosperous Niger State and Nigeria through proactive engagement and credible political collaboration.