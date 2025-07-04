Niger PDP Legal Adviser Murtala Mohammed resigns after 27 years of service

Barrister Murtala Mohammed, the State Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State, has officially resigned from the party, marking the end of a 27-year-long association.

In a resignation letter dated July 4, 2025, and addressed to the PDP Ward Chairman of Nassarawa ‘A’ Ward in Chanchaga Local Government Area, Barr. Mohammed cited “recent disheartening political developments” within the party as the reason for his departure. He described the decision as both a personal conviction and a reflection of the growing dissatisfaction among his political base.

“I have diligently contributed to the growth and progress of the party at different levels,” he wrote, recalling his role as one of the party’s pioneer delegates in 1999, a member of the ward executive committee, and his most recent post as State Legal Adviser.

While he expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to serve, Barr. Mohammed emphasized his continued commitment to the development of Niger State and Nigeria, stating his intent to pursue democratic ideals through alternative political platforms.

His resignation letter was also forwarded to the Chairman of the PDP in Niger State and included the return of his original party membership card, signaling a formal and final exit.

The development adds to the ongoing political realignments in the state, as parties prepare for the 2027 general elections.