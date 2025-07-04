Niger Delta stakeholders defend NDDC boss Ogbuku, dismiss allegations of political disloyalty

…say he is a key promoter of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

A coalition of stakeholders from the Niger Delta region has strongly defended the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, against what it described as baseless and politically motivated allegations linking him to a supposed 2027 presidential ambition of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The coalition, which includes community leaders, activists, professionals, youth, and women groups from across the region, made its position known in a statement issued on Friday and signed by HRH Alaowei Amawari, President General of the coalition.

Describing the claims as “reckless smear campaigns” spread by faceless groups through fringe online platforms, the group affirmed that Dr. Ogbuku remains a loyal supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and a prominent promoter of the Renewed Hope Agenda in the Niger Delta.

“The allegations against the NDDC Managing Director in these reports are baseless and outright nonsense,” the statement read. “They are political manoeuvers taken too far, promoted by enemies of the Niger Delta region.”

The group accused those behind the allegations of pursuing anti-development propaganda intended to discredit the progress made by the NDDC under Dr. Ogbuku’s leadership. It further characterized the attacks as “irrational, childish, and intellectually lazy,” adding that such smear attempts have become frequent in recent times.

“While we could have ignored the poorly worded and extraneous publications, we believe it is necessary to respond, as these are part of a series of efforts aimed at maligning Dr. Ogbuku and undermining the achievements of the NDDC,” the statement continued.

The coalition praised Dr. Ogbuku’s developmental strides, particularly the commissioning of a permanent NDDC office building in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State—the first in the state’s 25-year history with the Commission. They noted that such achievements should be celebrated, not used as fodder for political attacks.

“Instead of appreciating the progress being made under his leadership, some anti-development elements have chosen to target Dr. Ogbuku simply because they do not want President Tinubu to succeed in the Niger Delta,” they said.

The stakeholders reaffirmed their support for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, describing Dr. Ogbuku as “central to the unspoken consensus in the region” backing the President’s second-term bid.

“For those of us who have observed Dr. Ogbuku’s body language and performance over the years, we are convinced of his loyalty to President Tinubu and his role as a key driver of the Renewed Hope Agenda in the Niger Delta,” the statement concluded.

The group also called on Bayelsa leaders to show appreciation to President Tinubu for appointing a “visionary and result-oriented leader” in Dr. Ogbuku, rather than engaging in divisive political antics.