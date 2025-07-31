NGO calls for greater support for Africa’s wildlife defenders

…Sharing Stories of Resilience and Courage from African Rangers in the Field

As the world marked World Ranger Day 2025 on July 31, Wild Africa, a wildlife conservation non-governmental organization, has called for increased support and recognition for Africa’s frontline wildlife defenders—rangers—who risk their lives daily to protect the continent’s biodiversity.

This year’s theme, “Rangers, Powering Transformative Conservation,” sheds light on the indispensable role of rangers in safeguarding ecosystems, deterring wildlife crime, and ensuring the survival of endangered species.

According to Wild Africa, nearly 60,000 rangers operate across Africa, patrolling parks and reserves under harsh and often dangerous conditions. Yet their numbers are still vastly inadequate compared to the estimated 1.5 million rangers needed globally to protect 30% of the planet by 2030.

“Rangers are nature’s first line of defense. Without them, our iconic wildlife like lions, elephants, gorillas, and leopards could disappear forever,” said Linus Unah, West Africa Director for Wild Africa. “Their courage, sacrifice, and relentless dedication keep our national parks and communities safe, protect our wildlife, and preserve our natural heritage for generations to come.”

Between 2006 and 2021, over 2,300 rangers died in the line of duty worldwide, with 42% of those deaths linked to criminal activity, including poaching. Rangers often endure long periods away from family, physical danger, community stigma, and emotional trauma.

Through its engagement campaigns, Wild Africa is spotlighting rangers’ personal stories to underscore their daily realities and unwavering commitment.

Odamo Yemi, a ranger in Omo Forest Reserve, Ogun State, said World Ranger Day is a time to be appreciated.

“I love to protect nature, and I love to watch animal behaviour,” he shared.

Gbenga Ogunwole, a former hunter who became a ranger in the same reserve, described the day as deeply meaningful.

“People will recognise us through that day. They will also appreciate our work,” he said.

“I love seeing animals in their natural home. Protecting nature is not only for rangers alone—it is for all of us.”

Wild Africa noted that rangers do more than just protect wildlife. They provide environmental education, conduct community outreach, manage wildfires, and enforce conservation laws.

On World Ranger Day, Wild Africa called for greater investment in ranger welfare, including improved training, equipment, healthcare, and psychological support.

“These men and women are not just protecting animals—they are preserving Africa’s future,” Unah emphasized. “Let’s honour them with action, not just words.”

As the world seeks to address climate change and biodiversity loss, rangers remain critical to achieving global conservation goals. Wild Africa urges policymakers, international donors, and the public to stand in solidarity with them—today and every day.