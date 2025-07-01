NGE: NPAN, Akpabio, Diri hail Anaba on re-election

….Urge renewed fight against fake news

By Henry Umoru & Samuel Oyadongha

Newspapers Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria, NPAN, has congratulated Mr. Eze Anaba, Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, on his re-election as President of Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE.

Also, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, congratulated Mr. Anaba, describing his re-election as a resounding vote of confidence in his leadership.

Anaba was re-elected over the weekend at the Guild’s national elective convention held in Enugu, where he and other national officers emerged through what stakeholders have described as a credible, transparent, and rancour-free process.

NPAN’s Executive Secretary, NPAN, Feyi Smith, in a statement, yesterday, said: “We write to rejoice with you and also congratulate you on your reelection as the President of Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE.

“Your re-election is a testament to your excellent performance during your first term and it underscores the implicit confidence your colleagues have in your capacity to provide necessary leadership and direction to this elite group of journalism professionals, in our great country.

“As we did during your first term, we look forward to a continued cordial relationship as we work in raising the bar of Journalism profession, most especially in areas of professionalism and ethics, among others.

“Once again, please accept our heartfelt congratulations,” the statement added.

In a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio extolled Anaba’s professionalism, integrity, and unwavering commitment to journalistic ethics.

He described the Vanguard editor as a “square peg in a square hole,” whose leadership has continued to inspire confidence across the Nigerian media landscape.

“Mr Anaba is an astute professional whose fidelity to the ethics of journalism has earned him unmatched respect among his peers and the Nigerian public.

“On behalf of my family, the 10th Senate, and the National Assembly, I wish Mr. Anaba and his team a successful tenure,” he added.

In a separate message, Diri hailed Anaba’s re-election as a clear testament to his leadership acumen and the confidence reposed in him by editors across the country.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, he described the election “as transparent, peaceful, and exemplary.

“I extend hearty congratulations to Mr Eze Anaba on his re-election as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors. I also congratulate other elected members of the Guild’s executive committee,

“As custodians of public trust and information, the Guild must lead efforts to cleanse the media space of disinformation and uphold the values that sustain a democratic society,” the governor advised.