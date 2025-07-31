New border facilities will enhance national security – FG

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government has assured that the newly deployed border management system of the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS is enhancing target-based profiling, through the interactive advanced passenger information API and Passenger Name Record PNR technology.

Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Kemi Nanna Nandap disclosed this at the just concluded 2-Day interactive session on government-citizen engagement, tagged “Assessing Electoral Promises: Fostering Government–Citizen Engagement for National Unity,” held in Kaduna.

She said the facility will help the Service to know and properly profile individuals travelling to Nigeria, before they leave wherever they are coming from, for the purpose of national security.

“The border management system that we have deployed in this administration has a lot of target based profiling”, she said.

“We have the interactive advanced passenger information API and passenger name record PNR. What that does in terms of national security is that airlines send the data of their passengers coming to Nigeria.

“And it gives us the opportunity to profile everyone of them before they come in, for the purpose of national security”, she added.

She also said the interest of communities at the nation’s borders will be prioritized in the ongoing immigration service recruitment process.

“Most importantly, we do a lot of border community engagement and outreach, and I think the president has been very magnanimous, because he has graciously approved that we start the ongoing process of recruitment.

“The recruitment we are doing now is going to be target based, where we liaise with community leaders and ask them to give us credible sons and daughters of their community.

“We have realized that we stand a chance of losing out on information and collaboration with the border communities, who are very crucial to the success of our jobs as immigration officers, if we don’t engage them”, she added.