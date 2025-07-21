Needless controversy over NNPCL refineries

refinery

By Dele Sobowale

“If you shut up truth and bury it underground, it will but grow and gather to itself such explosive power, that the day it bursts through, it will blow up everything in its way” – Emile Zola, 1840-1902

Two things are now certain about Nigeria’s so-called refineries. One, President Bola Tinubu will, henceforth, not approve a kobo for the Turn Around Maintenance, TAM, of the scraps of metal and wires we fondly call refineries. Two, only somebody needing a straight jacket would again advocate for reviving the units. I feel personally vindicated by the turn of events. Despite what had been said, there is need to explain why I am so sure that Tinubu would never again pay for another TAM.

“It was beautiful and simple as all truly great swindles are.”

O Henry, 1862-1910.

Tinubu should be the last President by the syndicate in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, who must believe that a fool is born every minute. At least since 1999, the Nigerian electorate had served up five presidents – three Southerners and two Northerners. All of them have been duped by being persuaded to approve billions of dollars for TAM – which had amounted to throwing good Nigerian money down a cesspool. Tinubu is the latest to be fleeced. The fault is partly his own.

The minute after he announced that “fuel subsidy is gone” and that his government will revive the ailing refineries, the NNPCL cabal knew they had another customer who would not heed the warning of veteran media people – Caveat emptor or buyer beware. The asking price of $2.3 billion seemed right given the promised benefits including regular supply of fuel at affordable prices. The former Chairman and Group Managing Director, GMD, must have laughed all the way back to their homes. The heist was easier than taking candy from a toddler. Thereafter, the propaganda machinery was engaged to proclaim progress where there was none; to announce that tankers were loading phantom fuel from the refineries.

Tinubu disregarded the warnings of patriotic Nigerians, like me, who told him that the refineries exist only in the imagination of those benefiting from their terminal illness. He handed over the money and received falsified reports in exchange – until he changed the team. Lies, like most products manufactured by human beings, have expiry dates. Only truth is eternal. Shortly after the changes at the top, the truth emerged and key actors in the TAM scam have now fled. The loyal opposition remains.

The second, and most important reason Tinubu should stop funding TAMs lies in a fact starring us in the face. The emergence of the private sector in any field of business endeavour previously monopolised by the public sector, has pronounced the death sentence on government-owned companies. The first private airline – OKADA – by Chief Igbiniedon, CFR, induced competition until the Nigerian Airways was buried. Private courier services finished off the Post Office. Obviously, the NNPCL as a fuel marketer is living on borrowed time. Tinubu should allow the funeral service to commence. It will be good riddance to a load of rubbish.

In fact, Tinubu should count himself lucky that he wasted only $2.3 billion on the worthless junk called refineries. After wasting approximately $8.5 billion in the last twenty-five years – with nothing to show for it – the way forward should be quite clear to sensible people. That is why I am surprised that there is still controversy over the fate of the piles of junk called refineries.

What is to be done with the refineries?

“Nor should we listen to those who say “The voice of the people is the voice of God (vox populi vox dei); for the turbulence of the mob is close to insanity.”Alcuin, 735-804.

Common sense is actually not common in any population. Wisdom is even rarer. Leaders must govern with wisdom. Most Nigerians are like one of my friends with regard to the refineries. Until recently, he actually believed we have four refineries – despite my attempts to educate him on the subject. One day, I took him to the construction site of a three storey building to which materials were going to be delivered by two trucks – one a 40+ year old Bedford tipper; the other two years old Fiat. I then asked the drivers of the two trucks to open the engines for us. The difference was clear between ancient and modern technology. We were still on site when the Bedford broke down. Frequent breakdown is guaranteed with old age – whether with trucks or refineries. End of dispute.Tinubu cannot take every Nigerian to the refineries to prove the point. He should simply decide to get rid of them as soon as possible.

“Every great enterprise starts off with enthusiasm for an exalted aim and ends up bogged down in petty politics.” Charles Peguy, 1873-1914. Dreams turn to despair when the pure instincts inspiring them are lost. The dreams which inspired the establishment of the refineries were the noblest and could have single-handedly made Nigeria a middle income economy instead of the World Poverty Capital. Had the original idea of establishing an integrated petro-chemical complex been followed religiously, the country would have been able to establish several oil-based industries from plastics to paint. Two factors derailed the prospects – corruption and ethnic bigotry. Once it was discovered that the easiest and biggest money could be made by gaining control of any aspect of the business, the incentive for hard work and continuing motivation to excel gave way to naked self-enrichment at the expense of Nigeria.

Thereafter, every Head of State – military or civilian – sought to appoint people he “could trust” – meaning those who promoted his interests; even if the nation was steadily crippled. Competence and character took back seats to political correctness. Tinubu actually delayed changing the leadership of the NNPC(L) compared with his predecessors. He waited until he was openly duped by those who made promises about the revival of the refineries. Right now, he has no alternative other than to disregard those who are still wedded to the idea that the Nigerian government owns four refineries. He should get rid of them.

