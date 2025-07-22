NECO: FG to deploy private CBT centres for school-based SSCE

The Federal Government states that privately owned Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres and those belonging to public institutions will be fully deployed for the conduct of school-based Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) by 2026.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, disclosed this during the monitoring of a pilot CBT SSCE conducted by National Examinations Council (NECO) at Sascon International School, Maitama, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Alausa, who hailed NECO for the seamless conduct of the pilot phase of the CBT SSCE, said that future school-based SSCEs would be moved to designated CBT centres, rather than being held within schools.

“WAEC and NECO exams are school-based exams being conducted at their schools. But we will move away from that.

“It is going to be like the way JAMB exams are being conducted at CBT centres. We have thousands of CBT centres across the nation.

“Those are the centres that we are going to use. It’s not a case that students don’t have the facilities or that schools don’t have the facilities.

“We have enough people. We also have to expand the value chain of these CBT centres. They should not just be to service JAMB alone,” he said.

Alausa explained that the nationwide CBT centres should be able to service WAEC and NECO, noting that the proprietors of these centres had invested billions of naira to set up these CBT centres.

“So we also have to help develop a new value chain in our economy.

“They will create jobs. You see a lot of computers, hardware, and software. And more importantly, we have entrepreneurs in Nigeria who are creating and developing these solutions.

“These are homegrown solutions. We should all be proud. Today, we should all stand tall and be proud of what we utilise.

“These are the kinds of opportunities that President Bola Tinubu is unleashing in every sector of the economy,” he said

The minister commended NECO for its preparedness to fully transition to CBT, stressing that the pilot project was a demonstration of capacity and commitment to reform.

“This is the first in the history of NECO, which is conducting its annual O-Level Certificate exams for SS3 students.

“This is a pilot that we pushed to have, and I must tell you, I was very impressed with what I saw.

“I have to commend the Registrar of NECO for the hard work that he and his team have deployed to get us to this stage, because when we decided that we’re going to go CBT, everybody thought this was an insurmountable task.

“But today, we’ve seen that this is a process, this is a transition that is possible,” he added.

He also disclosed a phased rollout of CBT format across all school exams starting with objective questions this year.

“I’m a very happy person today that NECO has transitioned to CBT from paper-based. By November of this year, both NECO and WAEC objective exams will be conducted fully via CBT.

“And by next year, all the essays and objective exams will be CBT. NECO and WAEC will be joining the league of JAMB. We are making significant progress,” he said.

On his part, the Registrar of NECO, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, expressed the examination body’s readiness for CBT.

“NECO is ready as a professional body to conduct examinations using any medium.

“We may have challenges of infrastructure, that is obvious, but then that will not bog us from doing it. There are facilities that will provide us with the opportunity to conduct CBT, and we are ready to proceed.

“We are all aware that there are certain difficult terrains across the countries where we will not be able to meet up with that, except there are exceptional infrastructures to give us the opportunity to do that,” he said.

Wushishi called on governments at all levels to speed up making provisions for CBT infrastructures in their states, noting that this would greatly support the process.

He also revealed that a total of 1,367,210 candidates registered for the 2025 SSCE, the highest figure to date.

According to him, of these numbers, 685,551 are male and over 681,300 are female.

He added that Kano State had the highest number of registered candidates with more than 137,000, while Kebbi had the least, just above 5,000.

He also noted that the centre with the lowest number of candidates was the Nigerian International School in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which registered eight students.

The Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Education (Basic and Secondary), Sen. Samson Ekong, pledged the lawmakers’ commitment to putting in place every measure that would ensure a seamless transition to CBT exams.

He pledged the Senate’s commitment to continue monitoring the examinations, promising to implement measures that would guarantee the quality of education in the country.

