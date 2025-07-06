NDLEA recovers $17.7million travelers’ cheques in children books

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said on Sunday that it has intercepted a total of 52 pieces of travelers’ cheques concealed in children’s books worth $17.7 17.7million.



The cheques, according to a statement issued by the NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, in Abuja, were en route to Malaysia through Istanbul on a Turkish Airlines flight.



Babafemi, however, stated that NDLEA operatives intercepted the cheques at the airport’s export shed on July 4.



He stated that the interdiction operation, which took place at Lagos airport, resulted in the arrest of a freight agent in connection with the intercepted travelers’ cheques.

“The travelers cheques suspected to be counterfeit and the suspect will soon be handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation,” he said.

He said that on July 5, NDLEA officers at the Seme border recovered 718 big balls of skunk weighing 359 kg from a store in the Baba–Pupa area of the border community.

Operatives on patrol along the Okene-Lokoja highway intercepted 10,000 pills of tramadol 225mg and co-codamol as well as 1.050kg of Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis.

This, he said, led to the arrest of owners of the way-billed drug consignments at Jabi Park in Abuja during a follow-up operation.

Babafemi said in another development in Osun, two suspects were arrested at the Ajegunle area of Osogbo on July 3 with 13,901 pills and ampoules of different opioids recovered from them.

He said that another suspect was nabbed at a patent medicine shop at Arubidi Street, Ile-Ife, with 48,205 pills of opioids.

“A raid on a vulcaniser workshop at Akindeko junction, Alekuwodo area of Osogbo on Tuesday, July 1, led to the arrest of three suspects.

“They were arrested with 1,250 ampoules of pentazocine injection, 850 pills of tramadol and three bottles of codeine-based syrup.”

The spokesman stated that the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) and social advocacy activities by the NDLEA commands continued across the country equally in the past week.

“Some of them include: WADA sensitisation lecture delivered to students and staff of Queen of Angel Secondary School, Mgbidi, Awgu, Enugu state, Divine Purpose College, Eyita, Ikorodu, Lagos.

“Others are Al-Furqan College, Kankia, Katsina and residents of Gomari Binta Suga community, Maiduguri, Borno state, among others.”

Vanguard News