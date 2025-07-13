NDLEA intercepts cocaine hidden in microwaves, arrests notorious drug kingpin

…Cartel gunmen repel NDLEA in Edo forest, 28,000kg of skunk destroyed

…Seizures, arrests recorded across Lagos, Kano, Taraba, Borno, others

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says its operatives have intercepted multiple drug consignments cleverly concealed in household items at Lagos airports and across the country, including cocaine hidden in microwaves and lipsticks imported from Thailand. The agency also announced the arrest of a long-wanted drug kingpin, Okechukwu Izugha, who had been on the run for nearly a year.

According to NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, on July 7, uncovered 23 parcels of “loud” (a potent cannabis strain) weighing 11.3kg concealed in microwaves that arrived from Thailand via Ethiopia. One suspect, Ezenwegbu Chike, has been arrested.

Similarly, another 400 grams of cocaine, alongside phenacetine (a cutting agent), was found built into female lipsticks in a consignment headed to Guinea. The illicit drugs were hidden among face powder and hair attachments. A businessman, Ezeikwelume Prince Afam, was arrested at the Trade Fair Complex, Lagos, in connection with the shipment.

A major breakthrough came with the arrest of Okechukwu Izugha, alias Okey Omeogo, on July 9 at his wife’s shop in Ijesha Market, Lagos. Izugha had gone into hiding following the seizure of 9kg of cocaine traced to him in August 2024. His wife, Maureen Izugha, was earlier convicted and sentenced to two years in prison for possession of 500 grams of cocaine.

In Edo State, NDLEA operatives destroyed over 28,000kg of skunk found on three farms spanning 11 hectares in Ewere-Uzebba forest, Owan West LGA. The team recovered an additional 82kg of processed cannabis. Armed cartel members ambushed the operatives while exiting the forest, riddling one of the NDLEA vehicles with bullets. No casualties were reported.

Lagos: At Okun-Ajah Beach, 1,400 compressed blocks of Ghana Loud (700kg) were recovered along with a delivery truck.

On the Ajah-Epe expressway, two suspects, Innocent Ejidiobo and Friday Paul, were arrested with 26kg Ghana Loud, 123g of methamphetamine, and 45g of Molly.

Borno State: On July 12, Godwin Chimaobi Nwaobi (42) was arrested in Maiduguri with 18,759 ampoules of pentazocine and tramadol and rohypnol pills.

Earlier, 10,000 tramadol pills were seized from Abdulrahman Bello Ahmadu (34).

Gombe State: NDLEA arrested five suspects and seized 116,226 pills of tramadol and D-5 in raids at Gombe main market and Gombe-Kano road.

Kogi State: On July 10, Sabiu Bala was arrested on Okene-Lokoja expressway with 316.6kg of skunk.

Kaduna State: Haladu Suleiman (38) was nabbed in Gubuchi, Ikara LGA, with 58.8kg of skunk.

Taraba State: On July 12, three suspects—Auwal Ibrahim (30), Lukman Ibrahim (18), and Hamza Adamu (25)—were arrested at Lanka Viri checkpoint with 577,890 opioid pills and 1.16kg of skunk hidden in a petrol tanker’s tyre compartment.

Kano State: On July 9, three men—Shamsudini Abdullahi (35), Adamu Abdullahi (21), and Magaji Rabo (26)—were caught with 48.1kg of skunk at Janguza barracks.

Meanwhile, NDLEA’s War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitization programs continued nationwide. Educational outreach was conducted in schools and communities in Cross River, Enugu, Lagos, Anambra, Kano, and Abia States, including lectures at Word of Promise High School, Calabar, and Government Girls Arabic Senior Secondary School, Wudil.

NDLEA Chairman/CEO, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), praised officers from MMIA, SOU, and other commands for their achievements during the week. He also applauded their commitment to balancing drug supply suppression with drug demand reduction across Nigeria.