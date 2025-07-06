NDLEA destroys 9.67 hectares of cannabis farmland, arrests 7 suspect

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed 24,175 kilograms of skunk on 9.67 hectares of cannabis farmland at Ikaka, Oke-Ila forest, Osun.



The Director of Media and Advocacy at the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, stated this in a press release on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives had raided the area where seven suspects were arrested on July 3.

In another development, in Borno, 167kg of skunk was recovered at Gamboru-Ngala, while a total of 452 kilograms of the same psychoactive substance was seized at Gadar Tamburawa in Kano.



Babafemi said that two suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure on July 3.

He said NDLEA operatives on patrol along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway recovered 11,000 pills of tramadol 225mg from a suspect. In comparison, their counterparts in Sokoto arrested a 62-year-old in connection with the seizure of 4,800 pills of tramadol 225mg.

In Kebbi state, operatives raided Bakin Kasuwa Yauri base, where they seized 312 kg of skunk and 10,000 tabs of diazepam. At the same time, two suspects were also arrested with 49,930 capsules of tramadol in Taraba state.

“In Edo state, NDLEA operatives raided the Ewere forest in Owan West LGA where they arrested a wanted suspect, Alaba Monday, 49, in one of his cannabis farms with 115 kg of processed skunk.”

He stated that three other suspects were apprehended on another farm, which measures 2.050201 hectares.

According to him, a 78-year-old suspect was arrested with 14.49kg of skunk and tramadol during a raid by NDLEA operatives at Ofudua, Obubra LGA, Cross River. In contrast, three other suspects were nabbed at Ovonum, Obubra LGA.