NDLEA destroys 28,000kg skunk in Edo forest

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed no fewer than 28,000 kilograms of skunk, a local strain of cannabis, on three farms in Edo.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the drugs which were destroyed on Tuesday, July 8, were on an over 11-hectare farm at Ewere Uzebba forest in Owan West local government area in Edo.

He, however, said that 82kg of already processed cannabis was also recovered from the location.

“The NDLEA operatives who went for the operation, however, came under gun attack from armed members of the cartel on their way out of the forest.

“They were able to repel the attack and came out unhurt while one of their operational vehicles was riddled with bullets, ” he said.

Meanwhile, in Lagos, 1,400 compressed blocks of Ghana Loud, a strain of cannabis, weighing 700 kg and a Ford delivery truck marked JJJ 698 YJ were recovered at Okun-Ajah Beach.

Babafemi said that two suspects were nabbed along the Ajah-Epe expressway by NDLEA operatives on Friday, July 11.

“Recovered from them include: 26kg Ghana Loud, 123 grams of methamphetamine and 45 grams of Molly as well as their delivery van with registration number AJK 191 LG,” he said.

The War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), social advocacy activities by NDLEA Commands, equally continued across the country in the past week.

Babafemi named some of them as WADA sensitisation lectures delivered to students and staff of Word of Promise High School, Calabar, Cross River; Government Girls Arabic Senior Secondary School, Indabo Wudil, Kano.

“Community Secondary School, Umundu, Enugu; Okemagba Senior High School, Epe, Lagos; Bishop Gideon Otubelu Memorial College, Ukpo, Anambra; and traditional rulers in Bende area of Abia state, among others”.