N’Delta coalition condemns allegations against Otuaro

…pledges support for Otuaro’s commitment to sanitize programme

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Niger Coalition Group, Friday, condemned the allegations leveled against the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr. Dennis Otuaro.

Speaking during a joint press briefing held in Abuja, the spokesperson of the Coalition, High Chief Preye Ebizimor, described the allegations as mischievous, fallacies and unfounded lies cooked up by unscrupulous elements sponsored by persons who does not mean well for the people of the Niger Delta region while reacting to an alleged publication by a group called Niger Delta Concerned Youths for Change, which called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to probe Otuaro-led PAP activities.

Ebizimor said: “We strongly reject the reckless, false, and unsubstantiated accusations being peddled against Dr. Otuaro by self-seeking actors bent on derailing the renewed progress the Amnesty Programme is recording.

“These allegations are nothing more than a manifestation of pull-down syndrome by individuals who no longer enjoy the unrestricted access and patronage they were used to in the past.”

Meanwhile, according to him, Otuaro’s leadership has brought about unprecedented development and impact in the programme with different innovations and initiatives, and some of the include; Peacebuilding and Reintegration:

Under Dr. Otuaro’s leadership, the Amnesty Programme has strengthened peaceful coexistence among ex-agitators and host communities. The reintegration process has gone beyond mere documentation to implementing meaningful support systems for sustainable livelihoods.

Strategic Stakeholder Engagement: The Programme has deepened dialogue with traditional institutions, youth groups, and community leaders across all ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta, aligning its operations with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and emphasizing inclusivity and trust-building.

Expanded Empowerment Initiatives: Beyond the initial set of captured ex-agitators, the Programme has expanded its scope to accommodate other impacted groups, providing access to vocational training, formal education, entrepreneurship support, and community-based empowerment programmes.

Also, a respected community voice from Bayelsa, Chief Clara Ebiwei, said, “Dr. Otuaro has restored purpose, professionalism, and transparency to the Amnesty Programme. He is not running a personal empire; he is rebuilding an institution vital to the peace and future of our region

However, the Coalition cautioned moves to politicize the Programme, which is not good for the region and the programme.

The Coalition also said such lies fabricated would rather truncate the progress and impact of Otuaro’s PAP activities, therefore, elements behind the falsehoods should desist forthwith in order for peace to reign in the region.

“The EFCC is not a tool for political vendettas. If anyone has evidence of wrongdoing, the law provides channels for redress—not media trials or populist blackmail.

“Call for Unity and Forward Momentum: The Niger Delta Coalition Group called on all stakeholders and sons and daughters of the Niger Delta to rally behind the Presidential Amnesty Programme and support Dr. Otuaro’s vision to transform the initiative into a robust platform for youth development, economic inclusion, and lasting peace.

“This is not the time to tear down but to build up. We urge the misguided elements behind these attacks to redirect their energy towards productive engagement. The future of the Niger Delta is bigger than personal grievances”, Ebizimor added.