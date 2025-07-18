Navy train journalists on blue economy

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

In a strategic move to deepen national understanding and engagement with the Blue Economy, International Maritime Institute of Nigeria, IMION, a research and training arm established by the Nigerian Navy, has announced an exclusive executive course tailored for media practitioners.

The training scheduled to hold later this month would convene top maritime journalists and media executives to explore the vast potential of Nigeria’s maritime domain.

A statement from the institute said that the initiative underscores the critical role of the media in shaping public discourse, influencing policy, and driving sustainable development within the Blue Economy ecosystem.

The institute explained that the course is designed to equip participants with advanced knowledge and strategic insights to enhance reporting, advocacy, and policy engagement in the maritime sector.

According to the statement, eminent subject-matter experts would deliver high-impact sessions.

However, the institute extended an invitation to the foremost Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria, MARAN, a leading voice in maritime journalism, in recognition of media professionals as key stakeholders in the nation’s maritime future.

According to IMION, the course aims to foster collaboration between media and industry players, strengthen policy advocacy, and build capacity for sustainable exploitation of Nigeria’s Blue Economy resources.

As Nigeria continues to explore the economic opportunities within its coastal and marine environments, initiatives like this signal a growing commitment to inclusive and informed development strategies.