NAUS backs Pelumi Olajengbesi’s Reps bid

By Nnasom David

The National Association of University Students (NAUS) has celebrated one of its founding leaders, Barrister Pelumi Olajengbesi, for his enduring commitment to justice, youth empowerment, and student activism.

In a press release signed by its Deputy National President, Comrade Meshach Anthony Nwankwo, the student body described Olajengbesi as a “fearless voice for justice” and an unwavering advocate for the rights and welfare of Nigerian students.

From his formative days as Student Union President at the University of Abuja to his leadership as Vice President of NAUS, Barr. Olajengbesi has maintained a strong presence in Nigeria’s civic space.

Now Principal Partner at Law Corridor, he has led prominent human rights cases, provided free legal services to student activists, empowered young entrepreneurs, and actively supported the inclusion of persons with disabilities in employment initiatives.

“Barr. Pelumi has consistently stood at the frontlines of activism, using his voice, platform, and resources to confront injustice and empower young people across the country,” the statement read.

NAUS further announced its full endorsement of Olajengbesi’s political ambition to represent Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency, stating that his “exceptional service and patriotic track record” make him a worthy candidate.

“We believe leadership must be earned through sacrifice, and Barr. Pelumi has earned it a thousand times over,” the association said, pledging to mobilize its structures in the constituency to support his campaign through prayers, door-to-door sensitization, and youth outreach.

The group also called on political party leaders, the state governor, and the people of Oriade/Obokun to recognize Olajengbesi’s integrity and give him an opportunity to lead, assuring that “he will not disappoint.”

As part of its campaign strategy, NAUS revealed plans to intensify voter education in the constituency, emphasizing the importance of Permanent Voter Card (PVC) registration and collection, and making informed electoral choices.

“Together, we can build a brighter future for our community,” the statement concluded. “Together, we can prove that humanity and compassion are still alive and well in Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency.”