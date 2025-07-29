Nationwide shutdown of hospitals imminent as nurses begin 7-day warning strike

File: Nurses

By Sola Ogundipe

Fortunes of the health sector are set to dim yet again as nurses in Federal health institutions commence a 7-day nationwide warning strike from midnight today, Tuesday, 29th July, 2025, following the expiration of a 15-day ultimatum issued to the government by the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM).

Emerging indicators show that during the strike skeletal services would not be operated as there would be a total shutdown of nursing services in all federal health institutions including Teaching hospitals and Federal Medical Centres across the country.

The notice for the commencement of the warning strike was issued through a circular to the chairmen/secretaries of all Federal Health Institutions to call out their members to withdraw their services following the decision of the National Executive Council (NEC) at an emergency meeting held at National Hospital, Abuja on 10th July, 2025.

The notice signed by the NANNM National Secretary, Comrade Enya Agatha Osinachi, reads: “Following the decision taken by the National Executive Council of the Sector during the Emergency Meeting held at National Hospital, Abuja on 10th July, 2025 and subsequent to the directive of the National headquarters of the association, you are hereby directed to embark on 7-day warning strike commencing from 12:00 midnight of Tuesday 29th of July, 2025.

“This is as a result of failure of the Federal government of Nigeria/Federal Ministry of Health to take proactive measures to address our concerns and avert this industrial action despite the 15-day ultimatum given from Monday 14th July, 2025.

“This strike action is total and there should not be any skeletal nursing services in any of the Federal health Institutions across the country. Thank you in anticipation as we expect full compliance from all members.”

Earlier in July, the National Chairman of the NANNM, Comrade Morakinyo Rilwan, had expressed disappointment over the recent allowances review for nurses as it failed to address the key concerns and welfare of members and the government had been given an ultimatum to effect a review to meet the demands.

The NANNM expressed dissatisfaction over the allowances, which were tagged insufficient for night shifts and weekend shifts, and also frowned on the inadequacy of call duty allowances, noting that nurses on call often have to sacrifice personal time to be on duty and to respond to emergencies.

Among its demands, the association is seeking creation of the department of nursing at the Federal Ministry of Health, an upward review of shift duty allowances, special allowance for specialist nurses, secure and conducive work environment for nurses, and well equipped hospitals with modern equipment to curb medical tourism abroad.

With nurses delivering the majority of hospital services, there are fears that the strike may cripple emergency care, surgeries, maternal health, and chronic disease management, even as the resulting delays may result in preventable deaths, especially in critical units like ICUs and maternity wards.

Nigeria is already facing a massive shortfall of nurses with over 75,000 nurses and midwives emigrating since 2019, and a prolonged nurses strike could accelerate the collapse of public healthcare delivery.

Nurses and midwives are the largest workforce reportedly making up about 60 percent of the national healthcare strength with the Federal hospitals including Teaching Hospitals and Federal Medical Centres being the largest employers of nurses in the country.