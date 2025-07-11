Natasha writes senate, set to resume duties July 15

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

Suspended Senator and former Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central), has formally written to the Senate, demanding compliance with a recent court judgment that declared her six-month suspension unconstitutional.

In a letter dated July 11, 2025, sent through her legal counsel, M.J Numa & Partners LLP, Akpoti-Uduaghan cited Section 63 of the 1999 Constitution, arguing that the suspension had denied her the right to represent her constituents and perform her legislative duties.

It will be recalled that the Federal High Court in Abuja had earlier ruled that the Senate’s action was excessive and amounted to a violation of the rights of her constituents to representation.

The letter, titled “RE: SUIT NO: FHC/ABJ/CS/384/2025 Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan v. The Clerk of the National Assembly & Ors.: Forwarding of Court Order and Demand for Compliance”, was signed by Michael Jonathan Numa, SAN.

It read in part: “After a thorough consideration of the facts and applicable law, the Honourable Court made several findings and orders, including, notably, a definitive pronouncement in Order 10 that the six-month suspension imposed on the Plaintiff was excessive, overreaching, and inconsistent with her ability to comply with the provisions of Section 63 of the 1999 Constitution.”

The lawyers called on the Senate to act immediately in compliance with the court ruling and enable Akpoti-Uduaghan to resume her role without further delay.

“We respectfully demand that you give immediate effect to the clear and binding Order of the Federal High Court by taking all necessary steps to facilitate Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s resumption of her legislative duties forthwith, in full compliance with the Court’s judgment,” the letter added.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan also notified the Senate of her intention to resume legislative activities on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

This move follows the ruling by Justice Binta Nyako, who declared the suspension unconstitutional and ordered the senator’s immediate reinstatement. The development is expected to set a precedent on legislative discipline and may have broader implications for the powers of the National Assembly in suspending its members.