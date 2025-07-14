NASS suspends legislative activities to mourn Buhari

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The National Assembly has suspended all legislative activities in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2025, in London, United Kingdom.

In an official statement signed by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, the leadership of both chambers—Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen—announced the suspension, which will last until Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

“In honour of his legacy and service to the nation, I am directed by the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to inform members of the National Assembly and the general public that all legislative activities are suspended immediately until Tuesday, 22 July 2025,” the statement read.

Lawmakers were advised to reschedule all official and personal engagements to allow full participation in the burial arrangements and tributes to the late former President.

The leadership of the National Assembly also expressed deep condolences to the nation and the family of the deceased leader.

“On behalf of members and staff of the National Assembly, the leadership of both chambers extends heartfelt condolences to: the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the government and people of Katsina State; his wife, children, and the entire Buhari family,” the statement continued.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who previously served as a military head of state and later as a two-term democratically elected president, was widely recognised for his dedication to national unity and his personal integrity.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will be remembered for his commitment to Nigeria’s unity and his integrity. May Almighty Allah grant his soul eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus,” Ogunlana concluded.