Nasarawa PDP denies endorsing candidate for 2027

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Amid growing concerns and protests from party stakeholders over alleged early endorsements ahead of the 2027 elections, the Nasarawa State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Adamu Bako Ningha, has refuted claims of bias or clandestine support for any gubernatorial aspirant. He described the allegations as baseless and lacking in truth.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ forum held Tuesday in Lafia, the state capital, Ningha clarified that while meetings have taken place, the party leadership has not officially endorsed any candidate. His response follows protests led by the Concerned Stakeholders of the PDP Forum, Nasarawa South, chaired by Mallam Jibrin Idris Ibrahim. The group alleged that a July 10 meeting at the residence of PDP North Central Zonal Secretary, Mr. Francis Orogu, was used to secretly back a particular aspirant—an action they say violates party rules.

Addressing the matter, Ningha confirmed that a meeting was indeed held at Mr. Orogu’s residence, but insisted it was a private gathering of stakeholders from Nasarawa South, not an official PDP event. He emphasized that, “The PDP in Nasarawa State has not endorsed any aspirant. We are committed to internal democracy and ensuring all aspirants have a level playing field.”

In response to calls for disciplinary action against Mr. Orogu, the chairman defended the Zonal Secretary, asserting that, “Hosting or attending a zonal meeting in your community is not a crime.”

Mr. Orogu, for his part, also dismissed the allegations as “baseless and peddled by unknown party elements.” He reiterated his commitment to party unity and urged members who had defected to consider returning. “PDP is home for all lovers of democracy. Leaving or staying is a right, but we welcome those willing to return,” he said.

Both Ningha and Orogu called on party members to embrace dialogue and unity, stressing that internal cohesion is critical as the party prepares for the 2027 general elections.