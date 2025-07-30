NAF graduates 30 helicopter pilots

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has charged 30 newly graduated helicopter pilots to rise to the demands of modern warfare by embracing continuous learning, teamwork, and professionalism.

Abubakar gave the charge on Wednesday, during the Combined Graduation Ceremony of the Integrated Helicopter Pilot Course 9/2024 and Airline Transport Pilot License Course 2/2025, at the International Helicopter Flying School (IHFS), Enugu.

This is contained in a statement by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigeria Air Force (NAF), on Wednesday in Abuja.

Abubakar congratulated the pilots for their achievement, reminding them that they have commenced a special journey.

“You are stepping into a dynamic and complex operational environment.

“The threats to our national security are multifaceted and constantly evolving.

“Your success will depend not only on the flying skills you have acquired but also on your ability to adapt, collaborate, and operate as part of a coordinated joint force,” he said.

The CAS called on the new pilots to wear their wings with humility and a deep sense of responsibility, stressing that they carry the hopes of a nation and the trust of a service that remains a pillar of peace and stability.

He emphasised that the hangar was one of several ongoing projects, including a new school headquarters and 36 units of student accommodation, which demonstrate the NAF’s commitment to transforming IHFS into a global standard for helicopter training.

“NAF is not only training pilots, but we are also building a self-reliant, mission-orientated, and resilient force capable of meeting the airpower demands of today’s battle space,” he added.

Abubakar reaffirmed that IHFS remains a cornerstone of his command philosophy, which prioritises deliberate training, human capacity development, and infrastructure-driven operational excellence.

He further acknowledged the efforts of the rector and instructional team at IHFS, applauding their professionalism and dedication to producing world-class pilots.

The ceremony also featured the graduation of IHFS flight instructors who completed their Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL) training, along with promotions for several instructors, reflecting the school’s growing instructional capacity and adherence to global best practices.

The Aeronautical Engineering and Technical Services Limited, along with the school’s Board of Directors, also received praise for their oversight and strategic support.

The combined ceremony marked not just the celebration of pilot proficiency but the unveiling of a broader strategic vision for rotary-wing aviation in Nigeria’s evolving security architecture. (NAN)