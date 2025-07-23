NAF air strike eliminates 95 terrorists in Niger – Source

FILE IMAGE

The Air Component of Operation Fasan Yamma, has successfully eliminated no fewer than 95 terrorists in major airstrikes around Ragada and Warari villages in Rijau Local Government Area of Niger.

A credible intelligence source revealed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets intercepted the terrorists on their way from Zamfara on Tuesday at about 1500 hours.

The sources said the bandits were moving from Zamfara axis through Kebbi State down to Niger.

According to him, an enquiry conducted revealed the bandits, moving with one hundred and eight (108) motorcycles armed with sophisticated weapons, were on their way to Warari and Rijau Local Government Areas of Niger.

“NAF fighter jets intercepted them between Ragada and Warari villages at location general area coordinate 10° 54′ 1.51” N | 5° 25′ 4.96” E in Rijau Local Government Area.

“It has been confirmed that out of the 108 bandits, only thirteen (13) of the bandits escaped, but the remaining were neutralised.

“Residence of the villages of Makuku, Warari, and Ragada in Rijau Local Government Area have expressed their happiness and appreciation to the federal government commitment in the ongoing fight against banditry and other criminal elements in the northwest generally,” he said.

The source revealed that intelligence source in the area had confirmed the information. (NAN)