N-Delta: Isoko protest in Abuja over pipeline surveillance

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Members of the Isoko Renaissance Movement (IRM) staged a peaceful protest in Abuja on Thursday, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to restructure the pipeline surveillance contracts in the Niger Delta region along ethnic lines.

The group called for Isoko people to oversee pipelines within their own territory, warning that continued marginalisation and underdevelopment could lead to unrest.

The demonstration, which took place at the National Assembly, sought to draw the attention of the President, the National Security Adviser, and federal lawmakers to what the group described as the systematic neglect of Isoko Nation, despite its substantial contributions to Nigeria’s oil economy.

Speaking at the protest, Comrade Jezreel Enahoro, Convener of the IRM, and Mr Uzezi Omiugho, Principal Associate of the group, highlighted the region’s strategic importance and the lack of federal recognition and investment.

They stated that Isoko land accounts for 28% of Nigeria’s oil resources and over 40% of Delta State’s oil output, yet continues to suffer political exclusion and economic stagnation.

“From inception, other ethnic groups in the region have benefited from key federal appointments and strategic contracts, but Isoko has been met with silence,” Enahoro declared.

The group also raised alarm over the environmental degradation caused by years of oil exploration in the area, citing oil spills, gas flaring, and water pollution as major threats to health and livelihoods.

“Our once-fertile farmlands now lie barren, poisoned by unchecked oil spills. Lakes that once sustained generations have become toxic, killing aquatic life and depriving fishermen of their means of survival,” Enahoro added.

The IRM criticised the pipeline surveillance contract awarded in August 2022, saying it was executed without meaningful consultation with Isoko stakeholders. They demanded a review of the contract to ensure equity, transparency, and inclusion.

“Let Isoko pipelines be secured by genuine Isokos. It is the only way to ensure fairness, local accountability, and lasting peace,” Enahoro insisted.

In their demands, the IRM urged the federal government to award a fresh pipeline surveillance contract to a company vetted by Isoko stakeholders, declare a state of emergency on infrastructure and human capital development in Isoko land, and appoint Isoko sons and daughters into federal government boards and parastatals.

“The neglect of Isoko must end. If our resources are good enough to sustain the nation, then our people are good enough to be recognised, represented, and rewarded,” Omiugho said.

He added that while the Isoko Nation remains committed to peace, their patience should not be mistaken for weakness.

“Our patience is not infinite, and we hope the Federal Government will act swiftly. This is a call for justice, inclusion, and development,” he stated.