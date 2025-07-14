My songs minister grace, strength to God’s people- Joseph LB, gospel artist

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Joseph Loveday Boms, popularly known as Minister Joseph LB, is a Nigerian-born, UK-based gospel artiste, musician, songwriter, composer, and music director.

The gospel artist’s fulfilment comes from knowing that his songs minister grace and strength to God’s people.

The EMFA 2023 award winner has always loved music right from childhood. Born into a Christian home where his mother is a pastor who first nurtured him in the way of the Lord, he learned how to play musical instruments from a tender age. Minister Joseph LB grew up playing in his local church as well as with many great gospel musicians and men of God both at home and abroad; an experience that turned into a huge career.

Beyond the musical instruments playing, Joseph LB said he “realized that there was a deep call for worship. I noticed that God wants to raise sounds of worship and lead many to the throne of worship where he alone is worshipped as the Father in spirit and in truth. The testimonies received each time I minister to God’s people give me so much courage.”

“My life is a testament that God is good. I have so many stories and trial moments that God saw me through, birthing most songs – Prayer, You Found Me, etc. My songs are confirmation and affirmation of God’s word in my life. Every step, stage in my life, is a testimony, and these songs come to me unexpectedly as I start singing them. Then I write and record them immediately,” he explained.

Minister Joseph LB’s biggest musical influences are the legendary Don Moen, Donnie McClurkin, late Sammie Okposo, and many others. In addition, his faith in God has influenced his music and creative process, helping him pull through. “By the Grace of God. I have seen many things change. Like one of my songs titled “Prayer, a part of the lyrics says prayer can change things. My kind of songs are Holy Spirit inspired. They are literally songs from heaven birthed from deep worship and reverence,” he said.

While most musicians have song writers who craft their lyrics, the gospel artist’s lyrics are “Scripture based”, he disclosed, adding, “They are faith-filled words that minister to the hearers. I always pen down all the lyrics I receive. Also, the songs I sing are my personal testimonies that God gave to me. David said in the Bible Psalm 89:1 KJV, ‘I will sing of the mercies of the LORD forever: with my mouth will I make known thy faithfulness to all generations.’

“By the grace of God, I am fully involved in composition and production of all my songs from the beginning to the finishing – the mixing, parting, etc.”

All his songs, to him, are most impactful because they are a reflection of God’s love and his call. However, the song titles Prayer and You Found Me are outstanding.

To stay motivated and inspired in the highly competitive music industry, Joseph LB revealed that he has to keep “Studying God’s word. This is my major source of inspiration; maintaining my devotion and life of prayer have always kept me going.

“Through this journey I have faced lots of challenges too many to mention but I thank God for victories thus far like the Bible says in 1 Corinthians 15:57 “But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”

As a producer, he approaches the production process of a new track by first committing it to the hands of God. “I put in 100 per cent hard work and excellence. I do not relent until a masterpiece is made.”

It is one thing to start as a gospel artist and another to sustain the tempo. So, to ensure his music remains authentic and true to his spiritual beliefs, the artist disclosed that he consistently maintains his fellowship with the Holy Spirit.

In the near future, Joseph LB sees gospel music evolving with “a big move of God’s power that no man has ever imagined or seen before. I see a sound of revival everywhere, in all nations.”

On the legacy he wishes to leave in the gospel music industry, the artist revealed that it is “The legacy of the name of Jesus. I want to see that heaven smiles at me each time my song is played, and it ministers grace and strength to God’s people.

“By the Grace of God, my songs have blessed millions of lives around the world. I have received calls, messages of testimonies of how my songs have blessed them. It renews the strength of the weak. Connect men back to God and create deep intimacy with the Holy Spirit. My songs give birth to breakthroughs and mind-blowing testimonies.”