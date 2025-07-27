By Ayo Onikoyi

In an era where body enhancements and social media appearances spark endless debates, a social media personality and entrepreneur Prexxurrr, real name Stephora Honour, is boldly owning her truth.

Known for her unapologetic confidence and vibrant online presence, she recently sat down with street interviewer Egungun of Lagos to talk about everything from body image to business and relationships.

In the revealing conversation, Prexxurrr set the record straight about public assumptions surrounding her body.

“My boobs are real, no surgery,” she declared, dispelling rumours of a full-body enhancement. “I got them from my mother,” she added proudly. However, she admitted to undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedure, noting, “My bum is BBL, but my boobs are real.”

Prexxurrr also touched on some common misconceptions surrounding BBL, particularly the stereotype that women with BBLs often have body odour. “The reason people say BBL stinks is that as a girl with BBL, you don’t have any business with long nails,” she said, implying that proper hygiene requires practicality and self-care.

On relationships, the outspoken entrepreneur made it clear she isn’t one for juggling lovers. “I can handle only one man at a time, and it takes me two weeks to recover,” she confessed, hinting at the intensity with which she approaches romantic involvement.

Beyond the headlines, Prexxurrr revealed that she is also building a solid brand as a wardrobe consultant, business consultant, and owner of a thrifted clothing line. She has travelled to Ghana, Zanzibar, Dubai, and Cape Town in recent years.