Muslim Women’s Rights: Obasa, others seek legal framework at 16th annual hijrah lecture

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa has called on all stakeholders to provide a legal framework that promotes and protects the rights of Muslim women and girls in the society through relevant laws.

Obasa lamented socio-economic pressures and cultural disconnection have pushed some women to engage in some social vices including prostitution and drugs which has posed serious threats on them.

Obasa said this at the 16th annual hijrah lecture held at the Assembly complex on Wednesday, July 30, in commemoration of the flight of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, from Mecca to Medina.

Speaking on the theme, “The Muslim Woman and Societal Reformation: Balancing Between Islamic Culture and Western Civilization”, he said, it is a time to examine the behaviours that betray the values and lead to societal decay adding that addressing the societal issues is to reaffirm the commitment to uplifting all women, and reinforce the importance of educating and empowering them to resist such temptations.

His words: “For those who do not know, the Hijrah was not just a flight, it signifies the escape from oppression, ignorance, and superstition for the embrace of knowledge, light, civilization, spiritual liberation, and perfect ways by which the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was able to positively reform and transform the society.

“And it is because of this transformative achievement that the Annual Hijrah Lecture has been dedicated to continuous spiritual rejuvenation, revival, and recall back to the path of true guidance, to remind us of our moral, spiritual, social, civic, and even political responsibilities.

“The theme of this year’s Hijrah lecture resonates deeply in our contemporary society and especially in Muslim homes, where the roles and contributions of Muslim women are increasingly pivotal in shaping our communities.

“The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was quoted to have said that, if the society is good, we should look at the women, it is good because the women are good. But if society is bad, then we should also look at the women. It is because the women are bad”.

“As we navigate the complexities of balancing our rich Islamic culture, traditions, and practices, with the influences of Western civilization, it is essential to recognize that both can co-exist harmoniously, without losing our Islamic identity and values. It is the compromise of these values that have led to disruptions in many homes where children are growing up with perverted values.

“Women in Islam are highly revered as they play monumental and influential roles in life that goes beyond mere giving birth to children. The Prophet Muhammad in one of his hadiths said that “Paradise lies beneath the feet of the mother”.

“This is to tell us how influential women are in raising us, nurturing us, and molding us to live a worthy life, successful, virtuous and righteous life. Without good mothers, humanity is doomed.

“The history of Islam has a noble place for women where they played remarkable roles in the success of the Islamic state. This history is incomplete without the mention of Aisha the wife of the Prophet, fondly called the mother of the believers. We have Khadijah, Fatimah. The Qur’an also mentions Maryam the mother of our Prophet Issa (Jesus) who is revered with a chapter of the Qur’an named after her in Suratul Maryam.

“Across the world, Muslim women are actively reshaping these narratives. Figures like Ilhan Omar, a U.S. Congresswoman, and Malala Yousafzai, a global advocate for education, exemplify how Muslim women blend their Islamic identity with contributions to global society.

“They challenge the notion that faith and modernity are mutually exclusive while demonstrating that one can uphold Islamic values while championing universal human rights.

“In Western contexts, Muslim women are increasingly visible in academia, technology, and media, breaking barriers while maintaining their cultural and religious authenticity.

“In recognising the importance of women in our society and the need for them to be supported and protected , the Lagos State House of Assembly, has passed into law some legislative measures that protect women’s and girls’ rights in the state. These laws include; Protection Against Domestic Violence Law,PADVL, in Lagos State, 2007, Lagos State Criminal Code in 2011.

Others are Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law, DSVA Law, in 2021, Specialized Sexual Offences & Domestic Violence Courts, Victims and Witness Protection Bill passed into law in 2022. As well as the Child Rights Law adopted by Lagos State. Lagos was the first state in Nigeria to domesticate the Federal Child Rights Act, providing legal protection for minors, including girls, against abuse, exploitation, trafficking, and harmful cultural practices.

Meanwhile, the guest lecturer, Prof. (Mrs) Jameelah Yaqub of Lagos State University, lamented the rising cases of corruption and drug addiction among youths. She emphasized the role of women in nation building through proper parenting and moral upbringing.

“When you train a woman, you train a nation,” she said, calling for more female-friendly policies in the workplace.

In a second lecture, Shaykh Prof. Abdurrazzaq Abdulmajid Alaro urged Muslims not to trade their eternal reward for worldly gain, stressing the need to focus on legacy and values. He condemned actions that hinder Muslim women’s rights, citing recent concerns over the alleged directive by JAMB for some candidates to remove their hijab during registration for the 2025 exams, despite a Supreme Court ruling in favor of hijab usage.

“The system we inherited is biased against a particular religion,” Alaro said, calling on lawmakers, especially those in state assemblies, to act as the true voices of the people. “Your responsibilities as lawmakers are enormous. You must defend the values and rights of your constituents.

“The Hijrah Lecture continues to provide a platform to address contemporary issues affecting Muslims, especially women, while promoting justice, inclusiveness, and values rooted in Islam”, he said.

In his remarks, the chairman, Annual Hijrah organizing committee, Prince Nureni Akinsanya, encouraged Muslim women who face numerous challenges as they navigate the complexities of modern society to uphold the values of their faith while contributing to the development of their various communities.

“Our goal is to empower Muslim women to become agents of positive change in their communities, leveraging their unique strengths and abilities to promote a more just and compassionate society”, he said.