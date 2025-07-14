Mr Dil: From Platinum Beats to AMVCA Gold

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi

Dil Chike Ajufo, better known as Mr Dil, has proven that when it comes to sound, he’s a master across music and film. Fresh off his AMVCA win for Best Sound/Sound Design on the gripping film, Suspicion, Mr Dil is riding high on well-deserved recognition.

Born in London, UK, Mr Dil made waves early as a music producer. Signed to the prominent label, Red Rhythm, he worked with global R&B icons like Boyz II Men and Ashanti. His talents earned him two UK sales awards: a platinum plaque for Zoe Lucker’s Little Black Dress Workout DVD and gold for Lavelle Smith’s Bodilicious.

His music journey brought him back to Africa, where he collaborated with chart-toppers like Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Iyanya, and even Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child.

But Mr Dil is more than just a producer, he’s a singer, rapper, and actor, showing range in both sound and performance. In fact, he has appeared in a few Nollywood films himself, further cementing his status as a multitalented creative force.

In 2019, he boldly leapt into Nollywood post-production, quickly becoming a game changer. Mr Dil was one of the first to introduce Dolby Surround Sound in Nigerian cinemas, working on movies like Kasanova, and Sugar Rush.

Now, his credits span hit titles like Aníkúlápó 2, She Must Be Obeyed, The Kujus, and the AMVCA-winning Suspicion.

“I’m just getting started,” he says. “I love what I do, and I’m looking forward to even bigger projects.”