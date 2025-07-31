Morocco, Nigeria share vision for Africa’s peace, prosperity — Ambassador Tagma

ABUJA — The Moroccan Ambassador to Nigeria, Moha Tagma, has reaffirmed the strong bilateral ties between Morocco and Nigeria, highlighting a shared commitment to Africa’s peace, unity, and prosperity.

Speaking during a reception in Abuja to mark Morocco’s Throne Day—a national celebration of King Mohammed VI’s ascension to the throne on July 30—Tagma underscored the strategic partnership between both nations and their aligned vision for the continent.

“Morocco and Nigeria enjoy a long-standing and robust diplomatic relationship. Together, we are championing initiatives that promote the unity, peace, and development of Africa,” Tagma said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The ambassador described the Nigeria–Morocco Gas Pipeline as one of the most ambitious energy projects globally, noting that it will stretch over 6,000 kilometres, connecting 13 West African countries to enhance energy security and regional integration.

“Our cooperation is reaching new heights. In addition to the gas pipeline, Morocco’s OCP Group is investing over $1.5 billion in a new ammonia and fertilizer plant in Akwa Ibom State,” he stated.

Tagma also emphasized Morocco’s role in boosting Africa’s connectivity with the world through Royal Air Maroc, the national carrier, which links Casablanca directly with 23 African capitals and cities, including Abuja and Lagos.

On the significance of Throne Day, the envoy explained that it is more than a celebration of the monarch’s reign, calling it a moment of national unity and reflection.

“Throne Day commemorates the allegiance of the Moroccan people to the monarchy. It is a time to take stock of the remarkable progress achieved under King Mohammed VI across all sectors of the economy,” Tagma said.

He described the bond between the Moroccan people and the monarchy as a symbol of stability, pride, and collective progress.

The Abuja celebration drew attendance from a wide array of stakeholders, including government officials, diplomats, business leaders, and members of the public and private sectors.