MMA S/South Zone rejects review of consolidated medical salary scale

…urge Tinubu, nat’l assembly, govs to stop impending tusnami in health sector

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, South South Zone, has rejected the planned review of the consolidated medical salary scale by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, describing the move as an attempt to unplugging the life support of Nigeria’s fragile health system.

Meanwhile, the NMA South -South Caucus has called on President Bola Tinubu, the national assembly, state governors and well meaning Nigerians to intervene and stop the impending tusnami about to happened to the health system.

Addressing a press conference during the Zonal Executive Council meeting of the caucus in held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital weekend, the Chairman of the NMA South -South Caucus, Dr. Diamond Tamunokuro, express outrage that it is clearly disheartening to see that, through its released circular, the National Salaries, Income, and Wages Commission disregards the meticulously negotiated collective bargaining agreements and demonstrates a stark insensitivity to the prevailing economic realities in the country.

The text of the press conference which was also signed by the Secretary NMA South -South Caucus Dr Smith Osoma, Chairman NMA Akwa Ibom State, Dr Aniekan Peter, Chairman NMA, Bayelsa State, Dr Izibeya Wilcox, Chairman NMA, Cross River State, Dr Ezoke Epoke, Chairman NMA Delta State Dr Israel Adaigho, and Chairman NMA Edo State, Dr Eustuce Osaghaie, said despite the increase in the cost of living in the country in recent years, doctors have remained patriotic and have continued to render high quality service in the midst of poor working environment.

The text reads in part: “We unequivocally reject this circular and urge relevant stakeholders and well meaning Nigerians to intervene promptly to protect the interests of Nigeria’s patients who undoubtedly deserve better and prevent the health sector from complete collapse. These are very challenging times as the profession is not only encumbered with poor renumeration, human capital flight, insecurity, brain drain but also electricity tariff hike and multiple taxations.

“It is really sad that this decision comes at a time when retaining and motivating the scarce healthcare personnel in the country is an uphill task. The doctor to patients’ ratio in Nigeria is currently estimated to be 1 doctor to 10,000 patients which is significantly below the recommendation of the Whole Health Organization of 1 doctor to 600 patients

This shortage is largely attributed to a high rate skilled healthcare workers leaving the country, the highest attrition rates in the world.

“Therefore we demand the immediate withdrawal of the circular on review of allowances for medical/dental officers in the federal public service dated, 27th June, 2025, immediate correction of consequential adjustment inline with agreements of 2001, 2009, and 2014, Collective Bargaining Agreements CBAs; immediate correction of the relativity between CONMESS and CONHESS and compliance with allowances in accordance with the 2001 CBA regarding call duty allowances,and payment of all accrued backlogs

“Others include immediate settlement of all outstanding arrears of 25–35% CONMESS, clinical duty, and call duty allowances owed to medical and dental practitioners; immediate payment of Medical Residency Training Fund, MRTF, for 2025, and review of the MRTF to reflect prevailing economic realities; approval of specialist allowances for all doctors, and approval of excess workload allowances for all doctors, among others.”

The Caucus also honoured some members from the zone who have distinguished themselves in public service and leadership.